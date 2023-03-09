Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Celebrates 100 Performances!

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, and more.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Yesterday, SOME LIKE IT HOT celebrated its 100th performance at the Shubert Theater. Director Casey Nicholaw, composer and lyricists Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and the show's producers stopped by to celebrate this milestone with the cast!

Check out photos below!

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?




Related Stories
SOME LIKE IT HOT Welcomes 380+ NYC Public School Students Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Welcomes 380+ NYC Public School Students
Situation Project, in partnership with the producers of Some Like It Hot, welcomed more than 380 NYC public school students and their teachers to attend a matinee performance of Some Like It Hot on Broadway.
Photos: Sam Smith, Samara Joy & More Stars Visit SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Photos: Sam Smith, Samara Joy & More Stars Visit SOME LIKE IT HOT
See photos of stars Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell visiting Some Like It Hot on Broadway!
VIDEO: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs Lets Be Bad on THE VIEW Photo
VIDEO: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'Let's Be Bad' on THE VIEW
J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on The View this morning to perform 'Let's Be Bad.' Written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, audiences may recognize 'Let's Be Bad' as it previously appeared in the popular television series SMASH, written for the fictional musical 'Bombshell.' Watch the video now!
Photos: Mariah Carey Surprises the Cast On Stage at SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Photos: Mariah Carey Surprises the Cast On Stage at SOME LIKE IT HOT
Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance following a performance of Some Like It Hot on Friday, February 10. Carey serves on the producing team of the new musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Some Like It Hot Unisex Thirsty Long Sleeve

Some Like It Hot Unisex Thirsty Long Sleeve

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Hoodie

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Hoodie

SLH Women's Sugar Vneck

SLH Women's Sugar Vneck

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Tee

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Tee




More Hot Stories For You


Saint Aubyn, Stanley Wayne Mathis & More to Lead PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL Chicago PremiereSaint Aubyn, Stanley Wayne Mathis & More to Lead PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL Chicago Premiere
March 9, 2023

Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical has announced the cast for the show’s Chicago premiere. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!
Billy Porter Will Embark on the BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 Beginning Next MonthBilly Porter Will Embark on the BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 Beginning Next Month
March 9, 2023

GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter will embark on the BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1, kicking off next month. 
Lineup of Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-Winning Artists Announced for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSLineup of Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-Winning Artists Announced for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
March 9, 2023

BroadwayWorld will celebrate our 20th anniversary with an exciting lineup of award-winning legends and rising stars at its 20th Anniversary Concert. Check out the line-up and get tickets today!
Now Hiring: Director of Marketing, Social Media Intern & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Director of Marketing, Social Media Intern & More - BWW Classifieds
March 9, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 3/9/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Video: Celebrate 15 Years of IN THE HEIGHTSVideo: Celebrate 15 Years of IN THE HEIGHTS
March 9, 2023

In the Heights opened on Broadway on March 9, 2008. Watch videos of the original cast in action!
share