Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Strikes a Pose on Opening Night
The musical officially opened on December 11, 2022.
Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot has officially opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and we're taking you inside the big night with photos of the cast on the red carpet. Check them out below!
This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.
The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Mark Lotito, Adam Heller, Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila, Angie Schworer and Casey Nicholaw
Mark Lotito, Adam Heller, Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila and Angie Schworer
Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee
J. Harrison Ghee and NaTasha Yvette Williams
Adrianna Hicks and Casey Nicholaw
J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks
J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks
Christian Borle and Angie Schworer
Christian Borle and Angie Schworer
J. Harrison Ghee and Neil Meron
Mark Lotito, Casey Nicholaw and Adam Heller
Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams
Angie Schworer and J. Harrison Ghee
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
TyNia Rene Brandon
TyNia Rene Brandon
Jarvis B. Manning, Jr.
Jarvis B. Manning, Jr.
Ester Antionne
Ester Antionne
Ashley Elizabeth Hale
Ashley Elizabeth Hale
Casey Nicholaw with The Cast of "Some Like it Hot" including Jenny Hill, Amber Owens, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, TyNia Rene Brandon, Kayla Pecchioni, Adrianna Hicks, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Raena White, Ester Antionne, Devon Hadsell, Abby Matsusaka, Gabi Campo, KJ Hippensteel, Casey Garvin, Brian Martin, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, DeMarius R. Copes and Ian Campayno
KJ Hippensteel, Casey Garvin and Brian Martin
Jenny Hill, Raena White, Abby Matsusaka, Gabi Campo, Kayla Pecchioni, Amber Owens, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Devon Hadsell, TyNia Brandon and Esther Antoine
Jenny Hill, Amber Owens, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, TyNia Rene Brandon, Kayla Pecchioni, Adrianna Hicks, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Raena White, Ester Antionne, Devon Hadsell, Abby Matsusaka, Gabi Campo and J. Harrison Ghee
J. Harrison Ghee and NaTasha Yvette Williams
Casey Garvin and Devon Hadsell
Neil Meron and NaTasha Yvette Williams
Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee
Kevin Del Aguila, Angie Schworer and Casey Nicholaw
Casey Nicholaw and Kevin Del Aguila
Angie Schworer, Casey Nicholaw and Jenny Hill
