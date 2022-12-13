Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Strikes a Pose on Opening Night

The musical officially opened on December 11, 2022.

Dec. 13, 2022  

Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot has officially opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and we're taking you inside the big night with photos of the cast on the red carpet. Check them out below!

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Some Like It Hot
Mark Lotito, Adam Heller, Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila, Angie Schworer and Casey Nicholaw

Some Like It Hot
Mark Lotito, Adam Heller, Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila and Angie Schworer

Some Like It Hot
Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Some Like It Hot
Adrianna Hicks and Casey Nicholaw

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks

Some Like It Hot
Christian Borle and Angie Schworer

Some Like It Hot
Christian Borle and Angie Schworer

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee and Neil Meron

Some Like It Hot
Mark Lotito, Casey Nicholaw and Adam Heller

Some Like It Hot
Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Some Like It Hot
Angie Schworer and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Some Like It Hot
Angie Schworer

Some Like It Hot
Angie Schworer

Some Like It Hot
Angie Schworer

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Kevin Del Aguila

Some Like It Hot
Kevin Del Aguila

Some Like It Hot
Christian Borle

Some Like It Hot
Christian Borle

Some Like It Hot
Mark Lotito

Some Like It Hot
Mark Lotito

Some Like It Hot
Adam Heller

Some Like It Hot
Adam Heller

Some Like It Hot
Adrianna Hicks

Some Like It Hot
Adrianna Hicks

Some Like It Hot
Adrianna Hicks

Some Like It Hot
Casey Nicholaw

Some Like It Hot
Casey Nicholaw

Some Like It Hot
Ian Campayno

Some Like It Hot
Ian Campayno

Some Like It Hot
KJ Hippensteel

Some Like It Hot
KJ Hippensteel

Some Like It Hot
DeMarius R. Copes

Some Like It Hot
DeMarius R. Copes

Some Like It Hot
Brendon Stimson

Some Like It Hot
Brendon Stimson

Some Like It Hot
Charles South

Some Like It Hot
Charles South

Some Like It Hot
TyNia Rene Brandon

Some Like It Hot
TyNia Rene Brandon

Some Like It Hot
Gabi Campo

Some Like It Hot
Gabi Campo

Some Like It Hot
Abby Matsusaka

Some Like It Hot
Abby Matsusaka

Some Like It Hot
Casey Garvin

Some Like It Hot
Casey Garvin

Some Like It Hot
Devon Hadsell

Some Like It Hot
Devon Hadsell

Some Like It Hot
Amber Owens

Some Like It Hot
Amber Owens

Some Like It Hot
Kayla Pecchioni

Some Like It Hot
Kayla Pecchioni

Some Like It Hot
Raena White

Some Like It Hot
Raena White

Some Like It Hot
Richard Riaz Yoder

Some Like It Hot
Richard Riaz Yoder

Some Like It Hot
Jenny Hill

Some Like It Hot
Jenny Hill

Some Like It Hot
Jarvis B. Manning, Jr.

Some Like It Hot
Jarvis B. Manning, Jr.

Some Like It Hot
Ester Antionne

Some Like It Hot
Ester Antionne

Some Like It Hot
Brian Martin

Some Like It Hot
Brian Martin

Some Like It Hot
Ashley Elizabeth Hale

Some Like It Hot
Ashley Elizabeth Hale

Some Like It Hot
Casey Nicholaw with The Cast of "Some Like it Hot" including Jenny Hill, Amber Owens, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, TyNia Rene Brandon, Kayla Pecchioni, Adrianna Hicks, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Raena White, Ester Antionne, Devon Hadsell, Abby Matsusaka, Gabi Campo, KJ Hippensteel, Casey Garvin, Brian Martin, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, DeMarius R. Copes and Ian Campayno

Some Like It Hot
KJ Hippensteel, Casey Garvin and Brian Martin

Some Like It Hot
Jenny Hill, Raena White, Abby Matsusaka, Gabi Campo, Kayla Pecchioni, Amber Owens, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Devon Hadsell, TyNia Brandon and Esther Antoine

Some Like It Hot
Jenny Hill, Amber Owens, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, TyNia Rene Brandon, Kayla Pecchioni, Adrianna Hicks, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Raena White, Ester Antionne, Devon Hadsell, Abby Matsusaka, Gabi Campo and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Some Like It Hot
Casey Garvin and Devon Hadsell

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Neil Meron and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Some Like It Hot
Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Kevin Del Aguila, Angie Schworer and Casey Nicholaw

Some Like It Hot
Casey Nicholaw and Kevin Del Aguila

Some Like It Hot
Angie Schworer, Casey Nicholaw and Jenny Hill

Some Like It Hot
Adrianna Hicks



