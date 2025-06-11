Photos: SLAY THIS WAY II Raising Money for The Felix Fund

Slay This Way II lit up The Cutting Room on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for its second annual Pride Month celebration and benefit for The Felix Organization.
Slay This Way II lit up The Cutting Room on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for its second annual Pride Month celebration and benefit for The Felix Organization. The evening brought together stars from music, theater, and drag for a night of performances, community, and purpose. Check out photos from the event!
This year’s benefit honored Myra Scheer, former executive assistant to Studio 54’s founders Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, for her longtime advocacy for foster youth. A co-host of The Marc & Myra Show on SiriusXM’s Studio 54 Radio and a founding board member of The Felix Organization, Scheer has supported arts and mentorship programs for children in the foster care system for over 18 years.
The dynamic lineup of performers included Constantine Maroulis, Ginger Minj, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Blaine Alden Krauss, N'Kenge, Sam Behr, Y. Dolly Fox, Jeremy Schonfeld, Debbie Tjong, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, who also co-founded The Felix Organization. The evening’s band was led by music director Sam Behr, with instrumental support from Zach Forlenza Bailey, Erez Levin, Tim Matishk, Kellon Reese, Andrew Sheron, Debbie Tjong, and Max Zooi.
Produced by Y.D. Fox Entertainment and Michael T. Clarkston, in partnership with The Felix Organization, the event was executive produced by Y. Dolly Fox. Sponsors included The Cutting Room, SiriusXM, and The Marc & Myra Show, with additional support from community partners and donors.
Since its founding in 2006, The Felix Organization has served foster youth through summer camps and enrichment programming. Its recent expansion, Camp Felix Pride, focuses specifically on uplifting LGBTQ+ youth across seven programs nationwide.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Gus Schonfelld
Debbie Tjong
Darryl McDaniels and N'Kenge
N'Kenge
Dana Wheeler-Nicholson and Dolly Fox
Henry Cornell
Dolly Fox and N'Kenge
Constantine Maroulis and Dolly Fox
The Cast and Creative of Slay This Way ii
Dolly Fox and Mehera Blum
Ginger Minj, Dolly Fox and Mehera Blum
Bonnie Rose
Dolly Fox and Bonnie Rose
Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Dolly Fox and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Darryl McDaniels and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Dolly Fox and Darryl McDaniels
Darryl McDaniels and N'Kenge
N'Kenge
Darryl McDaniels, Dolly Fox and Jeff Wallner
Sam Behr
Honoree Myra Scheer, Dolly Fox and Sam Behr
Myrs Scheer, Sam Behr and Darryl McDaniels
Gus Schonfeld, Jeremy Schonfeld, Myra Scheer, Sam Behr, Darryl McDaniels and Dolly Fox
Amanda Ricken Simonetta, Maya Scheer, Sam Behr, Dolly Fox, Regina Calcaterra, Dustin Pittman and Darryl McDaniels
Tonight's band that includes-Sam Behr, Zach Forlenza-Baileys, Erez Levin, Tim Matishek, Kellon Reese, Andrew Sheron, Debbie Tjong and Max Zooi
Dolly Fox and Constantine Maroulis
Mica Dyer andd Dolly Fox
Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld
The Muses- Daniel Walter and Jack James
Jack James, Briella and Daniel Walter
Jack James, Briella and Daniel Walter
Amanda Ricken Simonetta and Sheila Jaffee
Sheila Jaffe and Darryl McDaniels
Laura Tufariello, Sheila Jaffe, Darryl McDaniels, Amanda Ricken Simonetta and Regina Calcaterra
Dina Regina and Amanda Ricken Simonetta
Dianna Brill
Dianna Brill and Shannon Pryatel
Louise Jones, April Dinwoodie, Sheila Jaffee, Amanda Ricken Simonetta and Sydney Jones
Marissa Ghavami and Dawn Derow
Marissa Ghavami and Casey McSherry
Benjamin Freemantle
Renee Wygoda Dilirio and Bobby Bank
Michael Clarkston and N'Kenge
Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Debbie Tjong
Sam Behr
Jeremy Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld
Henry Cornell
N'Kenge
Dolly Fox and Myra Scheer
Sheila Jaffee and Dolly Fox
Myra Scheer
Amanda Ricken Simonetta, Sheila Jaffee, Dolly Fox and Darryl McDaniels
Videos