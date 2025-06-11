Photos: SLAY THIS WAY II Raising Money for The Felix Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Slay This Way II lit up The Cutting Room on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for its second annual Pride Month celebration and benefit for The Felix Organization. The evening brought together stars from music, theater, and drag for a night of performances, community, and purpose. Check out photos from the event!

This year’s benefit honored Myra Scheer, former executive assistant to Studio 54’s founders Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, for her longtime advocacy for foster youth. A co-host of The Marc & Myra Show on SiriusXM’s Studio 54 Radio and a founding board member of The Felix Organization, Scheer has supported arts and mentorship programs for children in the foster care system for over 18 years.

The dynamic lineup of performers included Constantine Maroulis, Ginger Minj, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Blaine Alden Krauss, N'Kenge, Sam Behr, Y. Dolly Fox, Jeremy Schonfeld, Debbie Tjong, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, who also co-founded The Felix Organization. The evening’s band was led by music director Sam Behr, with instrumental support from Zach Forlenza Bailey, Erez Levin, Tim Matishk, Kellon Reese, Andrew Sheron, Debbie Tjong, and Max Zooi.

Produced by Y.D. Fox Entertainment and Michael T. Clarkston, in partnership with The Felix Organization, the event was executive produced by Y. Dolly Fox. Sponsors included The Cutting Room, SiriusXM, and The Marc & Myra Show, with additional support from community partners and donors.

Since its founding in 2006, The Felix Organization has served foster youth through summer camps and enrichment programming. Its recent expansion, Camp Felix Pride, focuses specifically on uplifting LGBTQ+ youth across seven programs nationwide.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy