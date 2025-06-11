Photos: SLAY THIS WAY II Raising Money for The Felix Fund

 tracking pixel
Slay This Way II lit up The Cutting Room on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for its second annual Pride Month celebration and benefit for The Felix Organization.

Slay This Way II lit up The Cutting Room on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for its second annual Pride Month celebration and benefit for The Felix Organization. The evening brought together stars from music, theater, and drag for a night of performances, community, and purpose. Check out photos from the event!

This year’s benefit honored Myra Scheer, former executive assistant to Studio 54’s founders Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, for her longtime advocacy for foster youth. A co-host of The Marc & Myra Show on SiriusXM’s Studio 54 Radio and a founding board member of The Felix Organization, Scheer has supported arts and mentorship programs for children in the foster care system for over 18 years.

The dynamic lineup of performers included Constantine Maroulis, Ginger Minj, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Blaine Alden Krauss, N'Kenge, Sam Behr, Y. Dolly Fox, Jeremy Schonfeld, Debbie Tjong, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, who also co-founded The Felix Organization. The evening’s band was led by music director Sam Behr, with instrumental support from Zach Forlenza Bailey, Erez Levin, Tim Matishk, Kellon Reese, Andrew Sheron, Debbie Tjong, and Max Zooi.

Produced by Y.D. Fox Entertainment and Michael T. Clarkston, in partnership with The Felix Organization, the event was executive produced by Y. Dolly Fox. Sponsors included The Cutting Room, SiriusXM, and The Marc & Myra Show, with additional support from community partners and donors.

Since its founding in 2006, The Felix Organization has served foster youth through summer camps and enrichment programming. Its recent expansion, Camp Felix Pride, focuses specifically on uplifting LGBTQ+ youth across seven programs nationwide.

 Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Dana Wheeler-Nicholson

Jeremy Schonfeld
Jeremy Schonfeld

Gus Schonfelld
Gus Schonfelld

Debbie Tjong
Debbie Tjong

Darryl McDaniels
Darryl McDaniels

Darryl McDaniels and N'Kenge
Darryl McDaniels and N'Kenge

N'Kenge
N'Kenge

Ginger Minj
Ginger Minj

Dana Wheeler-Nicholson and Dolly Fox
Dana Wheeler-Nicholson and Dolly Fox

Henry Cornell
Henry Cornell

Dolly Fox and N'Kenge
Dolly Fox and N'Kenge

Constantine Maroulis and Dolly Fox
Constantine Maroulis and Dolly Fox

The Cast and Creative of Slay This Way ii
The Cast and Creative of Slay This Way ii

Dolly Fox and Mehera Blum
Dolly Fox and Mehera Blum

Ginger Minj, Dolly Fox and Mehera Blum
Ginger Minj, Dolly Fox and Mehera Blum

Ginger Minj
Ginger Minj

Bonnie Rose
Bonnie Rose

Dolly Fox and Bonnie Rose
Dolly Fox and Bonnie Rose

Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Dana Wheeler-Nicholson

Dolly Fox and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Dolly Fox and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson

Darryl McDaniels and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Darryl McDaniels and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson

Darryl McDaniels
Darryl McDaniels

Darryl McDaniels
Darryl McDaniels

Dolly Fox and Darryl McDaniels
Dolly Fox and Darryl McDaniels

Darryl McDaniels and N'Kenge
Darryl McDaniels and N'Kenge

N'Kenge
N'Kenge

Darryl McDaniels, Dolly Fox and Jeff Wallner
Darryl McDaniels, Dolly Fox and Jeff Wallner

Sam Behr
Sam Behr

Honoree Myra Scheer, Dolly Fox and Sam Behr
Honoree Myra Scheer, Dolly Fox and Sam Behr

Myrs Scheer, Sam Behr and Darryl McDaniels
Myrs Scheer, Sam Behr and Darryl McDaniels

Gus Schonfeld, Jeremy Schonfeld, Myra Scheer, Sam Behr, Darryl McDaniels and Dolly Fox
Gus Schonfeld, Jeremy Schonfeld, Myra Scheer, Sam Behr, Darryl McDaniels and Dolly Fox

Photos: SLAY THIS WAY II Raising Money for The Felix Fund Image
Amanda Ricken Simonetta, Maya Scheer, Sam Behr, Dolly Fox, Regina Calcaterra, Dustin Pittman and Darryl McDaniels

Photos: SLAY THIS WAY II Raising Money for The Felix Fund Image
Tonight's band that includes-Sam Behr, Zach Forlenza-Baileys, Erez Levin, Tim Matishek, Kellon Reese, Andrew Sheron, Debbie Tjong and Max Zooi

Deborah Gregory
Deborah Gregory

Constantine Maroulis
Constantine Maroulis

Dolly Fox and Constantine Maroulis
Dolly Fox and Constantine Maroulis

Mica Dyer andd Dolly Fox
Mica Dyer andd Dolly Fox

Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld

Gus Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld

The Muses- Daniel Walter and Jack James
The Muses- Daniel Walter and Jack James

Jack James, Briella and Daniel Walter
Jack James, Briella and Daniel Walter

Jack James, Briella and Daniel Walter
Jack James, Briella and Daniel Walter

Amanda Ricken Simonetta and Sheila Jaffee
Amanda Ricken Simonetta and Sheila Jaffee

Sheila Jaffe and Darryl McDaniels
Sheila Jaffe and Darryl McDaniels

Photos: SLAY THIS WAY II Raising Money for The Felix Fund Image
Laura Tufariello, Sheila Jaffe, Darryl McDaniels, Amanda Ricken Simonetta and Regina Calcaterra

Dina Regina and Amanda Ricken Simonetta
Dina Regina and Amanda Ricken Simonetta

Dianna Brill
Dianna Brill

Dianna Brill and Shannon Pryatel
Dianna Brill and Shannon Pryatel

Louise Jones, April Dinwoodie, Sheila Jaffee, Amanda Ricken Simonetta and Sydney Jones
Louise Jones, April Dinwoodie, Sheila Jaffee, Amanda Ricken Simonetta and Sydney Jones


 

Marissa Ghavami and Dawn Derow
Marissa Ghavami and Dawn Derow

Marissa Ghavami and Casey McSherry
Marissa Ghavami and Casey McSherry

Benjamin Freemantle
Benjamin Freemantle

Renee Wygoda Dilirio and Bobby Bank
Renee Wygoda Dilirio and Bobby Bank

Michael Clarkston and N'Kenge
Michael Clarkston and N'Kenge

Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Dana Wheeler-Nicholson

Debbie Tjong
Debbie Tjong

Sam Behr
Sam Behr

Jeremy Schonfeld
Jeremy Schonfeld

Dolly Fox
Dolly Fox

Gus Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld

Henry Cornell
Henry Cornell

Dolly Fox
Dolly Fox

Ginger Minj
Ginger Minj

Constantine Maroulis
Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis
Constantine Maroulis

N'Kenge
N'Kenge

Dolly Fox and Myra Scheer
Dolly Fox and Myra Scheer

Sheila Jaffee and Dolly Fox
Sheila Jaffee and Dolly Fox

Myra Scheer
Myra Scheer

Ginger Minj
Ginger Minj

Darryl McDaniels
Darryl McDaniels

Darryl McDaniels
Darryl McDaniels

Amanda Ricken Simonetta, Sheila Jaffee, Dolly Fox and Darryl McDaniels
Amanda Ricken Simonetta, Sheila Jaffee, Dolly Fox and Darryl McDaniels

