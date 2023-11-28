Photos: SHUCKED Hits The Recording Studio for Carols For A Cure

Proceeds of the recording which will also feature songs from the casts of Kimberly Akimbo, A Beautiful Noise, and more will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. 

By: Nov. 28, 2023

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. Cast members from Shucked came in to record a new arrangement by Rickard Rockage of O’ Little Town of Bethlehem. See photos from inside their session below!

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2023" is back with the 23rd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each production company  is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

Once again this recording is Produced by Lynn Pinto and Engineered by Andros Rodriguez. 

Proceeds of the recording will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.  “Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

The recording this year will be released in December.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 




