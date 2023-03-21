Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Celebrates Season Two in NYC

“Schmigadoon!” will make its global return on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 5 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 3, 2023.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Today at The Park Lane Hotel in New York City, Apple TV+ welcomed the cast and co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of the Emmy and AFI Award-winning, hit musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!," for a photo call ahead of the highly anticipated season two premiere.

Attendees included ensemble cast members Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit, alongside co-creator Cinco Paul.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.

Since its debut, "Schmigadoon!" has earned global acclaim and accolades, including Emmy and AFI Award wins and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for star Kristin Chenoweth. Viewers can catch up on the complete first season of "Schmigadoon!," now streaming on Apple TV+.



