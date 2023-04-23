Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, & Jennifer Holliday Visit SHUCKED on Broadway

Shucked is currently running at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway.

Apr. 23, 2023  

Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, and Jennifer Holliday visited Shucked on Broadway this week. Check out our photos below!

Shucked features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell. The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Reba McEntire and Caroline Innerbichler

Reba McEntire and Grey Henson

Reba McEntire and John Behlmann

Reba McEntire and Ashley D. Kelley

Reba McEntire and Andrew Durand

Reba McEntire and Alan Wiggins

Reba McEntire and Jason Howland

Alex Newell and Reba McEntire

Alex Newell and Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire and Kevin Cahoon

Reba McEntire and Quinn VanAntwerp

Reba McEntire and Dwayne Clark

Reba McEntire and Jimmy Brewer

Reba McEntire and Jaygee Macapugay

Reba McEntire and Kevin Ramessar

Reba McEntire and Rheaume Crenshaw

Reba McEntire and The Company of "Shucked"

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire

evin Cahoon and Jennifer Holliday

Jennifer Holliday and John Behlmann

Jennifer Holliday and Andrew Durand

Jennifer Holliday and Quinn VanAntwerp

Jennifer Holliday and Ashley D. Kelley

Jennifer Holliday and Caroline Innerbichler

Jennifer Holliday and Alex Newell

Jennifer Holliday and Alex Newell

Jennifer Holliday and The Company of "Shucked"

Jennifer Holliday

Jennifer Holliday

Sam Hunt

Alex Newell and Sara Bareilles

Co-Composer Brandy Clark, Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Audrey Cardwell and Sara Bareilles

Audrey Cardwell, Alex Newell, Ashley D. Kelley, Sara Bareilles, John Behlmann and Andrew Durand

Sara Bareilles, Co-Composer Brandy Clark, Book Writer Robert Horn and Co-Composer Shane McAnally

Co-Composer, Brandy Clark, Book Writer Robert Horn, Sam Hunt and Co-Composer Shane McAnally

Joe Tippett and John Behlmann

Kevin Cahoon and Sara Bareilles

Kevin Cahoon and Sam Hunt

Grey Henson and Sara Bareilles

Sam Hunt and Co-Composer Shane McAnally






