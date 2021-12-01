Photos: Real Housewives' Luann De Lesseps Brings A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS to Feinstein's/54 Below
A Very Countess Christmas continues through December 13 at Feinstein's/54 Below.
Well, The Holiday Season is officially upon us and Feinstein's/54 Below landed a winner in its lineup of Christmas themed events with Luann de Lesseps' "A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS".
The knockout beauty and fun girl is among the most popular of BRAVO's Housewives franchise, headlining THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK for an impressive 13 seasons now. Mirth was the order of the evening, with a killer band, terrific musical choices and a hostess that knows exactly what she's doing, all the while, with tongue placed firmly in cheek.
Also, NO SPOILERS, but I was completely caught off guard and truly moved by one particular segment, where the Countess bares her soul for all to see and hear.
The lady is nobody's fool and she went after the absolute finest creative collaborators to help her craft a totally enjoyable show...Director Richard Jay-Alexander and Musical Director Billy Stritch were in the cockpit!
There were plenty of terrific song choices, stories, dancing, humor, video packages and even a brilliant instructional on her "famous" Eggs A La Francaise. There was also plenty of "dish" in the wild Q&A section of the show. The crowd couldn't get enough of her and it's just what we need to get us into the holiday spirit after being dormant for so long. The run is completely "SOLD-OUT" but you can go to the 54 Below website and sign up for the LIVESTREAM on December 7th. This show is a full-on party! They even designed a drink for the 9 show blockbuster run: THE COUNTESS ROYALE.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Richard Jay-Alexander, LuAnn de Lesseps, Carlos Clemenz
Carlos Clemenz & LuAnn de Lesseps
Feinstein's/54Below
LuAnn de Lesseps & Daniel Glass
Feinstein's/54Below
Luann's Mom
Luann's Sister & Mom
Luann's Mom
Luann's Mom
Billy Stritch, Music Director and LuAnn de Lesseps
Billy Stritch & LuAnn de Lesseps
Luann's Sister, Mom, Rich Super, Agent
Richard Jay-Alexander, Director & Rich Super
Eda Sorokoff & Richard Frankel
Richard Jay-Alexander, Dave Quinn, Blake Ross
Dave Quinn, Stephen Sorokoff, Blake Ross
Richard Jay-Alexander & Richard Frankel
Daniel Glass, Brian Nash, LuAnn de Lesseps, Steve Doyle
Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps
Carlos Clemenz & LuAnn de Lesseps
LuAnn de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley & friends
Richard Jay-Alexander, LuAnn de Lesseps, Rich Super
Richard Jay-Alexander & Dorinda Medley
Eda Sorokoff, Richard Jay-Alexander, Dave Quinn, Blake Ross, Brian Nash
LuAnn de Lesseps & friends
Richard Frankel & Luann de Lesseps
The Countess