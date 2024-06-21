Photos: Ralph Macchio Stops By THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

Macchio played Johnny Cade in the 1983 film adaptation of The Outsiders

By: Jun. 21, 2024
The Outsiders Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets Tickes from: $67
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Ralph Macchio, who appeared in the film adaptation of The Outsiders as  Johnny Cade, recently paid a visit to the Broadway production, and posed backstage with the cast after the show. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The Outsiders recently took home the top prize of Best Musical at this year's Tony Awards.

The cast features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. ComeauBarton CowperthwaiteTilly Evans-KruegerHenry GendronRJ HigtonWonza JohnsonSean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony MageeSarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh StroblVictor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

The Outsiders
"The Greasers" Victor Carrillo Tracey, Daryl Tofa, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Ralph Macchio, Joshua Boone, Jason Schmidt, Tilly Evans-Krueger and Brody Grant

The Outsiders
Ralph Macchio, Julia Macchio poses with Director Danya Taymor and the cast of "The Outsiders"

The Outsiders
Ralph Macchio and Sky Lakota-Lynch

The Outsiders
Ralph Macchio and Sky Lakota-Lynch

The Outsiders
Ralph Macchio and Joshua Boone

The Outsiders
Ralph Macchio and Emma Pittman

The Outsiders
Ralph Macchio and Director Danya Taymor

The Outsiders
Sky Lakota-Lynch, Ralph Macchio and Brody Grant

The Outsiders
Ralph Macchio and Brody Grant

The Outsiders
Daniel Macchio, Ralph Macchio, Phyllis Fierro and Julia Macchio

The Outsiders
Ralph Macchio and Daryl Tofa

The Outsiders
Kevin Csolak and Ralph Macchio

The Outsiders
Victor Carrillo Tracey, Ralph Macchio and Kevin William Paul

The Outsiders
Josh Strobl and Ralph Macchio

The Outsiders
Sean Harrison Jones and Ralph Macchio

The Outsiders
Sky Lakota-Lynch with Daniel Macchio, Ralph Macchio, Phyllis Fierro and Julia Macchio

The Outsiders
Ralph Macchio

The Outsiders
Ralph Macchio, Julia Macchio poses with Director Danya Taymor and the cast of "The Outsiders"





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

The Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Pullover The Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Pullover
The Outsiders Unisex Logo Tee The Outsiders Unisex Logo Tee
The Outsiders Logo Beanie The Outsiders Logo Beanie
Outsiders Logo Magnet Outsiders Logo Magnet

Videos