Photos: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Rehearses for Broadway

Real Women Have Curves will open on April 27, 2025.
Rehearsals are very much underway for the Broadway premiere of Real Women Have Curves, which is getting ready to begin previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 1, 2025. Check out photos with the cast below, plus learn more about the new musical and watch a sneak peek from rehearsals.
The new musical will star Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter, Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Tatianna Córdoba, Sergio Trujillo and Justina Machado
Mason Reves and Tatianna Córdoba
Top Row: Justina Machado, Carla Jimenez, Florencia Cuenca, Tatianna Córdoba and Sandra Valls Bottom Row: Aline Mayagoitia, Jennifer Sanchez and Shelby Acosta
Justina Machado and Mauricio Mendoza
Nell Benjamin and Joy Huerta
Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy
Sergio Trujillo Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Benjamin Velez, Joy Huerta, Nell Benjamin and Sergio Trujillo
Jack Noseworthy, Alecia Parker and Barry Weissler
SIgnage for "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical"
The Cast of "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical" including Aline Mayagoitia, Jennifer Sánchez, Shelby Acosta, Carla Jimenez, Florencia Cuenca, Sandra Valls
The Cast of "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical"
