Photos: P!NK Proves She Goes Good With Green as She Visits WICKED on Broadway!

P!NK goes good with green! See photos of the superstar singer visiting the witches of Wicked on Broadway!

Wicked currently stars McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda and Talia Suskauer as Elphaba.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."