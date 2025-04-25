Photos: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Opening Night Red Carpet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Todd Haimes Theatre was the place to be last night, where Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below. Plus, check out what the crtics are saying about the new musical!

Special guests included Jim Parsons, Victor Garber, Debra Monk, Patricia Clarkson, Tovah Feldshuh, Michael Kors, and more.

With music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, adaptation by Rupert Holmes, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Warren Caryle and direction by Scott Ellis. The Broadway cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley).

With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski