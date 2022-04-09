Photos: PAW PATROL LIVE! Visits the Empire State Building in Advance of Today's Hulu Theater Show

Yesterday, April 8, Ryder, the leader of PAW Patrol's heroic team of pups, and Chase, the German Shepard police dog and super spy, visited the Empire State Building to celebrate the return of PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is set to journey to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The show opens TODAY, with five performances running today, April 9, and tomorrow, Sunday, April 10. Tickets are still available online at www.msg.com/pawpatrol

In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

Take a look at the Paw Patrol's NYC adventure below!

Photo Credits: Evan Yu, MSG Entertainment