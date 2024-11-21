Photo: Meryl Streep Sends Megan Hilty Flowers and a Note for DEATH BECOMES HER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Megan Hilty is currently starring in Death Becomes Her, the comedy musical based on the film of the same name. Hilty is starring as Madeline Ashton, the role originally played on screen by the legendary Meryl Streep.

While visiting The Kelly Clarkson show, Hilty recently discussed her tongue-in-cheek bio in the show's prgram which, is not hers at all, but Streep's, taken from the icon's Wikipedia page. Hilty has taken to Instagram today to share that Meryl Streep sent her flowers and a note!

The note reads: Break a leg or I'll break it for you. With dried and undying love and respect, Meryl". See the post here!

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.