News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photo: Meryl Streep Sends Megan Hilty Flowers and a Note for DEATH BECOMES HER

Streep's cheeky message begins with, "Break a leg, or I'll break it for you," Read the full note here!

By: Nov. 21, 2024
Death Becomes Her Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Megan Hilty is currently starring in Death Becomes Her, the comedy musical based on the film of the same name. Hilty is starring as Madeline Ashton, the role originally played on screen by the legendary Meryl Streep.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Inside Opening Night of ELF with Grey Henson, Sean Astin & More
Joy Behar & More to Star in MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND at the MMAC Theater
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Songwriter Andy Paley Passes Away at 72
Broadway Cares' NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K to Take Place in April

While visiting The Kelly Clarkson show, Hilty recently discussed her tongue-in-cheek bio in the show's prgram which, is not hers at all, but Streep's, taken from the icon's Wikipedia page. Hilty has taken to Instagram today to share that Meryl Streep sent her flowers and a note! 

The note reads: Break a leg or I'll break it for you. With dried and undying love and respect, Meryl". See the post here!  

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Death Becomes Her Furious Long Sleeve Death Becomes Her Furious Long Sleeve
Buy a Death Becomes Her Broadway Logo Magnet Death Becomes Her Broadway Logo Magnet
Buy a Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Shot Glass Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Shot Glass
Buy a Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Tumbler Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Tumbler

Videos