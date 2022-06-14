Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Irish Repertory Theatre Gala
The event honored Harold Prince at The Town Hall on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7pm.
For its 2022 gala, Irish Repertory Theatre presented A Celebration of the Musicals of Harold Prince, at The Town Hall on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7pm.
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
At the event, Irish Rep also honored Loretta Brennan Glucksman with Irish Repertory Theatre's Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of her philanthropic support of Irish communities and her tireless work in promoting Irish culture and heritage in the US and around the world. Irish Rep also celebrated Artistic Honorees Linda Fisher and David Toser, whose costume designs have brought to life hundreds of characters in more than fifty productions over the last 33 years.
The star-studded event featured appearances from Tony Award winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Emmy and Tony Award winner Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard), Oscar and Tony Award winner Joel Grey (Cabaret), Tony Award winner Chita Rivera (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), Tony Award nominee Michel Bell (Showboat), , Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), Tony Award nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera), Donna Kane (Meet Me in St. Louis), and DeLaney Westfall (The Streets of New York).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Amanda Jane Cooper, Delaney Westfall and Kaley Ann Voorhees
Amanda Jane Cooper, Delaney Westfall and Kaley Ann Voorhees
Amanda Jane Cooper
Amanda Jane Cooper
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Kaley Ann Voorhees
Kaley Ann Voorhees
Donna Kane
Donna Kane
Len Cariou
Len Cariou
Len Cariou, Loretta Breenan Glucksman and Charlotte Moore
Loretta Brennan Glucksman and Charlotte Moore
Loretta Brennan Glucksman and Charlotte Moore
Honoree Loretta Brennan Glucksman
Honoree Loretta Brennan Glucksman
Ciaran Sheehan
Ciaran Sheehan
Michel Bell
Michel Bell
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Max Von Essen
Max Von Essen
Joel Grey
Joel Grey
Joel Grey
Joel Grey and Max Von Essen
Howard McGillin, Ciaran O'Reilly and Joel Grey
Howard McGillin, Ciaran O'Reilly and Joel Grey
Joel Grey and Charlotte Moore
Ciaran O'Reilly, Howard McGillin, Joel Grey and Charlotte Moore
Howard McGillin
Howard McGillin
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and Loretta Brennan Glucksman
Chita Rivera and Loretta Brennan
Ciaran O'Reilly, Chita Rivera, Loretta Brennan, Kathleen Begala and Charlotte Moore
Ciaran O'Reilly, Chita Rivera, Loretta Brennan, Kathleen Begala, Charlotte Moore and David Toser
Ciaran Sheehan and Chita Rivera