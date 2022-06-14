Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Irish Repertory Theatre Gala

The event honored Harold Prince at The Town Hall on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7pm.

Jun. 14, 2022  

For its 2022 gala, Irish Repertory Theatre presented A Celebration of the Musicals of Harold Prince, at The Town Hall on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7pm.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

At the event, Irish Rep also honored Loretta Brennan Glucksman with Irish Repertory Theatre's Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of her philanthropic support of Irish communities and her tireless work in promoting Irish culture and heritage in the US and around the world. Irish Rep also celebrated Artistic Honorees Linda Fisher and David Toser, whose costume designs have brought to life hundreds of characters in more than fifty productions over the last 33 years.

The star-studded event featured appearances from Tony Award winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Emmy and Tony Award winner Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard), Oscar and Tony Award winner Joel Grey (Cabaret), Tony Award winner Chita Rivera (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), Tony Award nominee Michel Bell (Showboat), , Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), Tony Award nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera), Donna Kane (Meet Me in St. Louis), and DeLaney Westfall (The Streets of New York).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Amanda Jane Cooper, Delaney Westfall and Kaley Ann Voorhees

Amanda Jane Cooper, Delaney Westfall and Kaley Ann Voorhees

Amanda Jane Cooper

Amanda Jane Cooper

DeLaney Westfall

DeLaney Westfall

Kaley Ann Voorhees

Kaley Ann Voorhees

Donna Kane

Donna Kane

Len Cariou

Len Cariou

Len Cariou, Loretta Breenan Glucksman and Charlotte Moore

Loretta Brennan Glucksman and Charlotte Moore

Loretta Brennan Glucksman and Charlotte Moore

Honoree Loretta Brennan Glucksman

Honoree Loretta Brennan Glucksman

Ciaran Sheehan

Ciaran Sheehan

Michel Bell

Michel Bell

Mark Evans

Mark Evans

Max Von Essen

Max Von Essen

Joel Grey

Joel Grey

Joel Grey

Joel Grey and Max Von Essen

Howard McGillin, Ciaran O'Reilly and Joel Grey

Howard McGillin, Ciaran O'Reilly and Joel Grey

Joel Grey and Charlotte Moore

Ciaran O'Reilly, Howard McGillin, Joel Grey and Charlotte Moore

Howard McGillin

Howard McGillin

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera and Loretta Brennan Glucksman

Chita Rivera and Loretta Brennan

Ciaran O'Reilly, Chita Rivera, Loretta Brennan, Kathleen Begala and Charlotte Moore

Ciaran O'Reilly, Chita Rivera, Loretta Brennan, Kathleen Begala, Charlotte Moore and David Toser

Ciaran Sheehan and Chita Rivera



