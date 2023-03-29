Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Olivia Holt Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

Holt will begin performances on Monday, April 10, and will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 4.

Mar. 29, 2023  

The Broadway musical Chicago will welcome actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart" beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 4. Chicago is Broadway's most iconic John Kander & Fred Ebb / Bob Fosse musical and the longest running American musical in Broadway history.

See photos of Holt meeting the press below!

Olivia Holt is making her mark on Hollywood as both an actress and singer. Most recently, she starred as 'Kate Wallis' in "Cruel Summer," produced by Jessica Biel. The show for Freeform was Hulu's best performing limited series of all time. Other credits include Marvel's "Cloak and Dagger" and the Disney XD series "Kickin' It." Next up, she will star opposite Kiernan Shipka in the Blumhouse horror-comedy film Totally Killer directed by Nisha Ganatra for Prime Video.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Jinkx Monsoon as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.




