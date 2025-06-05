Photos: OTHELLO Star Denzel Washington Celebrates Sardi's Portrait Reveal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 2, 2025, two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington was honored with a caricature portrait at the legendary Sardi’s restaurant in New York City, celebrating his performance as the title character in Broadway’s Othello. Check out photos of the event!

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Washington’s family, including his wife Pauletta and daughter Olivia, as well as co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Molly Osborne, and director Kenny Leon.

The production, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, also features Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago and Molly Osborne as Desdemona . This marks the first Broadway revival of Othello in over 40 years, with the limited engagement scheduled to close on June 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas