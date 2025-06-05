Photos: OTHELLO Star Denzel Washington Celebrates Sardi's Portrait Reveal

Othello will conclude its Broadway run this Sunday at the Barrymore Theatre.
On June 2, 2025, two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington was honored with a caricature portrait at the legendary Sardi’s restaurant in New York City, celebrating his performance as the title character in Broadway’s Othello. Check out photos of the event!
The unveiling ceremony was attended by Washington’s family, including his wife Pauletta and daughter Olivia, as well as co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Molly Osborne, and director Kenny Leon.
The production, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, also features Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago and Molly Osborne as Desdemona . This marks the first Broadway revival of Othello in over 40 years, with the limited engagement scheduled to close on June 8, 2025.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
Sardi's Max Klimavicius, Robert E. Wankel, Denzel Washington, Pauletta Washington, Brian Moreland, Olivia Washington and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Pauletta Washington, Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington
Pauletta Washington and Brian Moreland
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Denzel Washington
Brian Moreland, Kenny Leon, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
Denzel Washington poses with the company of "Othello"
Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington and Olivia Washington
Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington, Olivia Washington and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Sardi's Max Klimavicius, Robert E. Wankel, Denzel Washington, Pauletta Washington, Brian Moreland, Olivia Washington and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Kenny Leon, Denzel Washington and Brian Moreland
Kenny Leon, Denzel Washington and Brian Moreland
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
Sardi's Max Klimavicius, Brian Moreland and Robert E. Wankel
Sardi's Max Klimavicius, Robert E. Wankel, Denzel Washington
Sal Muhammed Lunsford and Denzel Washington
Mark "ranger" Jones, Denzel Washington and Chris Wolfe
Denzel Washington's portrait