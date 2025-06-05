 tracking pixel
Photos: OTHELLO Star Denzel Washington Celebrates Sardi's Portrait Reveal

Othello will conclude its Broadway run this Sunday at the Barrymore Theatre.

By: Jun. 05, 2025
On June 2, 2025, two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington was honored with a caricature portrait at the legendary Sardi’s restaurant in New York City, celebrating his performance as the title character in Broadway’s Othello. Check out photos of the event!

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Washington’s family, including his wife Pauletta and daughter Olivia, as well as co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Molly Osborne, and director Kenny Leon.

The production, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, also features Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago and Molly Osborne as Desdemona . This marks the first Broadway revival of Othello in over 40 years, with the limited engagement scheduled to close on June 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photos: OTHELLO Star Denzel Washington Celebrates Sardi's Portrait Reveal Image
Sardi's Max Klimavicius, Robert E. Wankel, Denzel Washington, Pauletta Washington, Brian Moreland, Olivia Washington and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson
LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Pauletta Washington, Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington
Pauletta Washington, Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington

Pauletta Washington, Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington
Pauletta Washington, Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington

Pauletta Washington, Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington
Pauletta Washington, Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington

Pauletta Washington, Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington
Pauletta Washington, Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington

Pauletta Washington and Brian Moreland
Pauletta Washington and Brian Moreland

Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Denzel Washington
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Denzel Washington

Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Denzel Washington
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Denzel Washington

Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Denzel Washington
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington,
Denzel Washington,

Brian Moreland, Kenny Leon, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
Brian Moreland, Kenny Leon, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Denzel Washington poses with the company of "Othello"
Denzel Washington poses with the company of "Othello"

Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington and Olivia Washington
Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington and Olivia Washington

Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington, Olivia Washington and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington, Olivia Washington and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Photos: OTHELLO Star Denzel Washington Celebrates Sardi's Portrait Reveal Image
Sardi's Max Klimavicius, Robert E. Wankel, Denzel Washington, Pauletta Washington, Brian Moreland, Olivia Washington and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Kenny Leon, Denzel Washington and Brian Moreland
Kenny Leon, Denzel Washington and Brian Moreland

Kenny Leon, Denzel Washington and Brian Moreland
Kenny Leon, Denzel Washington and Brian Moreland

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Sardi's Max Klimavicius, Brian Moreland and Robert E. Wankel
Sardi's Max Klimavicius, Brian Moreland and Robert E. Wankel

Sardi's Max Klimavicius, Robert E. Wankel, Denzel Washington
Sardi's Max Klimavicius, Robert E. Wankel, Denzel Washington

Sal Muhammed Lunsford and Denzel Washington
Sal Muhammed Lunsford and Denzel Washington

Mark "ranger" Jones, Denzel Washington and Chris Wolfe
Mark "ranger" Jones, Denzel Washington and Chris Wolfe

Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington's portrait
Denzel Washington's portrait


Videos