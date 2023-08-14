Photos: Nancy Pelosi Visits MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway

Check out photos of her meet and greet with the cast, following the performance!

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Yesterday, former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi and her family visited MJ on Broadway. Below, check out photos of her meet and greet with the cast, following the performance!

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. Turn it up, Broadway — MJ is here!

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

MJ the Musical
Nancy Pelosi with the cast of MJ the Musical

MJ the Musical
Nancy Pelosi with the cast of MJ the Musical

MJ the Musical
Nancy Pelosi with the cast of MJ the Musical




