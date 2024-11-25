Photos: Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, & More Attend Exclusive EMILIA PEREZ Screening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, November 20th, Meryl Streep hosted a screening of Emilia Pérez and moderated a conversation with Selena Gomez at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles. Of the film and Selena's performance, Streep said "It was beautiful. It was just a beautiful, smudged, sensual, incredible performance" and that her work was "exquisite"

In attendance at the star-studded screening were Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Martin Short, Annette Bening, Jason Bateman, Jesse Williams and Jeremy Piven. Take a look at the photos below!

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack. It was released on Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK following a theatrical release in select theaters on November 1.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix