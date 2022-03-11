Photos: Meet the Queens of the SIX National Tour

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the North American tour of Six, the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The tour of Six will launch with a return engagement of the show to Chicago and will play at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre from March 29-July 3. Tickets for the first tour stop are on sale now at BroadwayInChicago.com. Additional tour cities will be announced later this month and throughout the Spring.

The North American tour cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, Kelsee Sweigard and Kelly Denice Taylor.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says Six "Totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails Six as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season just got supercharged!"

SIX is currently on-stage at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour. An additional North American tour of Six called the "Boleyn Tour" will launch at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV with performances beginning September 20, 2022.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski