Photos: Meet the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway

Water for Elephants begins previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Imperial Theatre.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Let the circus begin! Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming Broadway musical Water for Elephants.  The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux) and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

The musical features Grant Gustin (“The Flash”, “Glee”) in his Broadway debut starring alongside Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Shucked), four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman (City of Angels), Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play), Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.

The ensemble includes Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley Ross Beckwith McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West

The company just met the press ahead fo the start of previews and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



