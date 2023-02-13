Photos: Mariah Carey Surprises the Cast On Stage at SOME LIKE IT HOT

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance following a performance of Some Like It Hot on Friday, February 10. Carey serves on the producing team of the new musical.

The Tony-winning songwriting team Marc Shaiman (who has written with Carey), and Scott Wittman, joined the cast on stage at curtain call and revealed Carey as the secret guest of the evening.

Mariah was then brought on stage to surprise the cast and say a few words to the audience.

Some Like it Hot opened on December 11th at the Shubert Theatre.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

