Photos: Mariah Carey Surprises the Cast On Stage at SOME LIKE IT HOT

Carey serves on the producing team of the new musical.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance following a performance of Some Like It Hot on Friday, February 10. Carey serves on the producing team of the new musical.

The Tony-winning songwriting team Marc Shaiman (who has written with Carey), and Scott Wittman, joined the cast on stage at curtain call and revealed Carey as the secret guest of the evening.

Mariah was then brought on stage to surprise the cast and say a few words to the audience.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Some Like it Hot opened on December 11th at the Shubert Theatre.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila and Angie Schworer

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, Co-Lyricist Scott Wittman, Adrianna Hicks, Composer/ Co-Lyricist Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee and Kevin Del Aguila

Some Like It Hot
Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, Producer Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman, Mark Lotito and Casey Garvin

Some Like It Hot
Richard Riaz Yoder, Producer Mariah Carey, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Producer Mariah Carey, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Producer Mariah Carey, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Christian Borle, Composer/ Co-Lyricist Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, Producer Mariah Carey, Adrianna Hicks and Co-Lyricist Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Christian Borle, Composer/ Co-Lyricist Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, Producer Mariah Carey, Adrianna Hicks and Co-Lyricist Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Producer Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, Scott Wittman, Kevin Del Aguila, Angie Schworer, Adam Heller and The Cast including Mark Lotito, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White and Julius Williams

Some Like It Hot
Producer Mariah Carey and Adrianna Hicks

Some Like It Hot
Producer Mariah Carey and Producer Neil Meron

Some Like It Hot
Signage at "Some Like it Hot" at The Shubert Theatre

Some Like It Hot
Signage at "Some Like it Hot" at The Shubert Theatre

Some Like It Hot
Signage at "Some Like it Hot" at The Shubert Theatre


