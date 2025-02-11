News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Maia Reficco Reunites with HADESTOWN Stars at LA DOLCE VILLA Screening

Reficco recently played Eurydice on Broadway in the Tony-winning show.

By: Feb. 11, 2025
Last night, Netflix held a New York screening of La Dolce Villa, the new romantic comedy film starring Hadestown alum Maia Reficco and Scott Foley. At the screening, Reficco reunited with Broadway castmates Emily Afton and Grace Yoo, as well as Isa Briones who served as her predecessor in the role of Eurydice. Also in attendance at the screening was Sunset Boulevard star Tom Francis, Scott Foley's Scandal co-star Bellamy Young, and more. Take a look at photos from the event below!

Reifcco left the role of Eurydice in Hadestown on January 12, 2025, following a six-month run in the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The musical has won eight Tony Awards and four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

La Dolce Villa follows successful businessman Eric (Foley) as he travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter Olivia (Reficco) from restoring a crumbling villa. Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance. 

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix

Emily Afton, Isa Briones, Maia Reficco and Grace Yoo

Tom Francis

Scott Foley, Tom Francis, and Maia Reficco

Maia Reficco

Giuseppe Futia

Jenny De Nucci

Violante Placido

Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, and Marika Domińczyk

Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, and Marika Domińczyk

Scott Foley and Maia Reficco

Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Giuseppe Futia, Simone Luglio, and Violante Placido

Simone Luglio (R) and guest





