Photos: MJ Celebrates 10 Tony Nominations at Tavern on The Green
MJ The Musical officially opened on Broadway on February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre.
MJ the Musical celebrated its 10 Tony Award nominations last night with a party at Tavern on the Green! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below.
MJ The Musical officially opened on Broadway on February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street). Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!
Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.
MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Prince Jackson and Myles Frost
Christopher Wheeldon and Myles Frost
Marlon Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Tavon Olds-Sample and Myles Frost
Prince Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Myles Frost and Jackie Jackson
Lynn Nottage, Jackie Jackson, Lia Vollack, Marlon Jackson and Prince Jackson
Myles Frost and Adrienne Warren
Christopher Wheeldon, Molly Schirmang, Prince Jackson and Karen Langford
Myles Frost, Ayana George and Quentin Earl Darrington
Whitney Bashor and Gabriel Ruiz
Michaela Coel and Myles Frost
Ayana George and Fiancé
Jared Zirilli and Whitney Bashor
Walter Russell III and Prince Jackson
Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon
Walter Russell III
Myles Frost and Quentin Earl Darrington
Christopher Wheeldon and Prince Jackson
Andrew Matarazzo
Andrew Matarazzo and Max von Essen
Kamille Upshaw, Aramie Payton and Joey Sorge
Marlon Jackson and Jackie Jackson
Zainab Jah, Michaela Coel and Michael Graham
David Holcenberg and Ayana George
Tony Marion and Kathryn Gallagher
Britton Smith and Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer
Adrienne Warren and Britton Smith
Michaela Coel and Andrew Minkin
Gil Freston, Ben Ahlers and Eli Bronfman
Adrienne Warren and Jared Zirilli