Photos: MJ Celebrates 10 Tony Nominations at Tavern on The Green

MJ The Musical officially opened on Broadway on February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre.

May. 18, 2022  

MJ the Musical celebrated its 10 Tony Award nominations last night with a party at Tavern on the Green! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below.

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

MJ the Musical
Prince Jackson and Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson

MJ the Musical
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson

MJ the Musical
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson

MJ the Musical
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson

MJ the Musical
Paris Jackson

MJ the Musical
Paris Jackson

MJ the Musical
Prince Jackson

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Christopher Wheeldon and Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Marlon Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Tavon Olds-Sample and Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Prince Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Myles Frost and Jackie Jackson

MJ the Musical
Prince Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Myles Frost and Jackie Jackson

MJ the Musical
Prince Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Myles Frost and Jackie Jackson

MJ the Musical
Lynn Nottage, Jackie Jackson, Lia Vollack, Marlon Jackson and Prince Jackson

MJ the Musical
Lia Vollack and Lynn Nottage

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost and Adrienne Warren

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost and Adrienne Warren

MJ the Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, Molly Schirmang, Prince Jackson and Karen Langford

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost, Ayana George and Quentin Earl Darrington

MJ the Musical
Whitney Bashor and Gabriel Ruiz

MJ the Musical
Michaela Coel and Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Michaela Coel and Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Michaela Coel and Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Tavon Olds-Sample

MJ the Musical
Tavon Olds-Sample

MJ the Musical
Ayana George

MJ the Musical
Ayana George

MJ the Musical
Ayana George and Fiancé

MJ the Musical
Ayana George and Fiancé

MJ the Musical
Jared Zirilli

MJ the Musical
Whitney Bashor

MJ the Musical
Whitney Bashor

MJ the Musical
Jared Zirilli and Whitney Bashor

MJ the Musical
Jared Zirilli and Whitney Bashor

MJ the Musical
Walter Russell III and Prince Jackson

MJ the Musical
Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon

MJ the Musical
Walter Russell III

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost and Quentin Earl Darrington

MJ the Musical
Christopher Wheeldon and Prince Jackson

MJ the Musical
Max von Essen

MJ the Musical
Max von Essen

MJ the Musical
Andrew Matarazzo

MJ the Musical
Andrew Matarazzo and Max von Essen

MJ the Musical
Andrew Matarazzo and Max von Essen

MJ the Musical
Kamille Upshaw, Aramie Payton and Joey Sorge

MJ the Musical
Marlon Jackson and Jackie Jackson

MJ the Musical
Marlon Jackson and Jackie Jackson

MJ the Musical
Zainab Jah, Michaela Coel and Michael Graham

MJ the Musical
David Holcenberg and Ayana George

MJ the Musical
Tony Marion and Kathryn Gallagher

MJ the Musical
Ben Ahlers

MJ the Musical
Ben Ahlers

MJ the Musical
Alex Newell

MJ the Musical
Alex Newell

MJ the Musical
Britton Smith and Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer

MJ the Musical
Britton Smith

MJ the Musical
Adrienne Warren and Britton Smith

MJ the Musical
Adrienne Warren

MJ the Musical
Adrienne Warren

MJ the Musical
Brandon Liberati

MJ the Musical
Joey Sorge and Prince Jackson

MJ the Musical
Michaela Coel and Andrew Minkin

MJ the Musical
Ben Ahlers and Alex Newell

MJ the Musical
Ben Ahlers and Alex Newell

MJ the Musical
Gil Freston, Ben Ahlers and Eli Bronfman

MJ the Musical
Gil Freston, Ben Ahlers and Eli Bronfman

MJ the Musical
Adrienne Warren and Jared Zirilli

MJ the Musical
Adrienne Warren and Joey Sorge





