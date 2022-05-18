Photos: MJ Celebrates 10 Tony Nominations at Tavern on The Green

MJ the Musical celebrated its 10 Tony Award nominations last night with a party at Tavern on the Green! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below.

MJ The Musical officially opened on Broadway on February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street). Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas