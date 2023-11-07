Photos: MIND MANGLER Company Is Getting Ready to Hit the Stage

Mind Mangler opens on Sunday, November 19 at New World Stages.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion is getting ready for the start of previews, which begin this Friday, November 10. The new show opens on Sunday, November 19 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited 16-week engagement through March 3, 2024.

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion stars original company members Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer and is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller. The company also includes Bartley Booz, Brandon James Ellis, and Tom Wainwright.

From the minds that brought The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong to Broadway comes the hilarious new comedy by Mischief. Join the “Mind Mangler” as he returns to the stage following a disappointing two-night run at the Scranton, PA Holiday Inn Conference Center, suite 2B. His new two-man show solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your MIND…

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with set design by Sara Perks, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Helen Skiera, and video design by Gillian TanBen Hart serves as magic consultant, Steve Brown is the composer, and Tom Nickson is the UK production manager.

Mind Mangler made its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 and was developed into a two-act show for a major UK tour that ran from January 2023 through April 2023, including sold-out West End performances.

Mischief’s other stage successes include The Play That Goes Wrong which can currently be seen in London and New York, with productions globally having been performed in over 49 countries with productions staged on every continent - with the exception of Antarctica (where producers fear a frosty reception), Peter Pan Goes Wrong which is currently playing in Los Angeles after a hit run on Broadway, and is on a UK Tour with a limited West End Christmas engagement, Magic Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their ‘Royal Television Society’ award-winning BBC series The Goes Wrong Show can currently be watched on Broadway HD.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion has released a limited number of $30 tickets for performances from November 10 – November 13.

