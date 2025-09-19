Photos: MEXODUS Opens at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, September 18, Mexodus celebrated its official opening night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Check out photos of the acclaimed new musical's opening night celebration!

Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, and directed by David Mendizábal, the groundbreaking new musical will run through October 18, 2025. An Audible Original audio release will follow on June 18, 2026, and is available now for pre-order here.

Audiences know the history of the Underground Railroad leading North—but Mexodus illuminates the little-known path South, where thousands of enslaved people escaped by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the show follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they form a bond that transcends borders.

The musical was developed in prior productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage and Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

The creative team includes Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design), David Mendizábal (costume design), Mextly Couzin (lighting design), Mikhail Fiksel (looping systems architecture and sound design), Johnny Moreno (projections design), Tony Thomas (choreography), and Claire Yenson, C.S.A. (casting). Hope Villanueva serves as production stage manager, with theatrical supervision by Beacon Theatrical Services and general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

Mexodus is produced by Audible Theater and P3 Productions (Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Fiona Howe Rudin).

Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton (2025)