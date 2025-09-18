Review Roundup: Live-Looped Musical MEXODUS Opens Off-Broadway

Mexodus, the acclaimed new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal, has officially opened at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. See what the critics thought in our review roundup below!

The show traces the untold story of the Underground Railroad route that ran south into Mexico, following a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they form a powerful bond that transcends borders.

Developed through previous runs at New York Stage and Film, Baltimore Center Stage and Mosaic Theater Company of DC, and Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Mexodus now makes its New York City premiere, ahead of its release as an Audible Original on June 18, 2026.

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: Created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, and directed by David Mendizábal, Mexodus is an inventive, technically impressive spectacle, both loudly propulsive and low-key meditative.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: The new theater season has its first must-see musical. It’s “Mexodus,” written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, which had its New York City premiere Thursday at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre after a few regional productions. You’ll be entertained, but you might learn something, too.

Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: Mexodus, directed by David Mendizábal, comes just as packed with history and intention as it does with good music and good fun. It may just be the most fun you have at a show all year. But what makes this musical so likely to stay with its audience is the creators' focus on intersectionality: what solidarity between oppressed groups meant in the past, what it means in the present, and what it will mean in the future.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: More than that, Quijada and Robinson suddenly reveal themselves not only as singers and masters of their instruments but as adroit actors, further enhancing their purpose. Robinson probably has more acting challenges, but both, as directed by David Mendizábal and choreographed by Tony Thomas, imbue Mexodus with unmissable drama.

Andrew Martini, Theatrely: The music is entirely live-looped, meaning the show’s stars, Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, who also share credit for book, music & lyrics, create the music from scratch each night with the instruments scattered across Riw Rakkulchon’s industrial set. (Mikhail Fiksel is credited with looping systems architecture and sound design.) Before our eyes, we get to watch them create a song from the ground up—starting with an upright bass, then layering on top of that any number of instruments or practical sounds like stomping, clapping, or beat-boxing. It’s not only exciting to watch, it’s a theatrical high wire act that depends on the actors’ facility with the instruments and tech while still delivering a compelling story.