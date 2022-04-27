Photos: Lesley Nicol Opens HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? At The McKittrick Hotel

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, welcomes the New York premiere of How the Hell Did I Get Here?, starring "Downton Abbey's" Mrs. Patmore, Lesley Nicol. Playing a strictly limited engagement in The Club Car through May 8.

Having a successful acting career in Great Britain and in the US, Lesley has been a part of numerous theater productions, many successful television shows, and will soon be featured in the upcoming feature film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, scheduled for release in May.

LESLEY NICOL is best known for her starring role as Mrs. Patmore in the phenomenally successful hit TV series "Downton Abbey". She's also enjoyed a widely diverse theatrical career in the UK and US, having started her career in musicals with a role in the original production of Jesus Christ Superstar on London's West End, followed by singing her way 'round the theatres of Great Britain. Back in London on the West End, she starred as Rosie in Mamma Mia and originated the role of Miss Hannigan in Annie at Toronto's Mirvish Theatre. One of her favorite stage roles was creating the character of Auntie Annie in East is East at London's Royal Court Theatre. She later reprised the part in the BAFTA-Award winning film and its film sequel, West is West. Another highlight includes her co-starring performance in the acclaimed drama The York Realist at the Donmar Warehouse in London. Her TV career has encompassed both drama and comedy here and across the pond. In addition to the ITV/PBS Masterpiece Drama "Downton Abbey," she starred as mafia matriarch Sybil Griffiths in the ABC/Shonda Rhimes crime drama "The Catch" and as lead character Henrietta Beecham in the India-set period drama "Beecham House" for ITV/PBS Masterpiece. Other shows Lesley has appeared on include "Shameless," "Blackadder," "Dinnerladies," the BBC's "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" and "Inspector George Gently." In the States, she has guest-starred on Amazon's "The Boys," ABC's "Once Upon a Time," Fox's "Raising Hope," TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland" and The CW's long-running hit "Supernatural," in which she truly showed her range by playing an evil, child-eating German witch! Her voice work includes the children's series "Sarah and Duck" for BBC. She can also be heard regularly on "Goldie and Bear," "Harvey Breaks," "Tom and Jerry," "Summer Camp Island" and "Vamperina." Lesly also had the huge honor of paying a 'flying visit' to the Ghostbusters film reboot for director Paul Feig.

