Photos: Lea Michele & Myles Frost Announce the 76th Annual Tony Awards

Some Like It Hot leads today's nominations with 13.

May. 02, 2023  

This morning in New York City, Funny Girl star, Lea Michele and 2022 Tony Award Winner Myles Frost (MJ) hosted The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations LIVE from Sofitel New York. Check out photos of the duo below!

View a full list of nominations!

Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, in New York City from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.

CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The celebration commences at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST). Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the "Pluto TV Celebrity" channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

