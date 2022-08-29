Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kinky Boots
Photos: KINKY BOOTS Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Kinky Boots is now running off-Broadway at Stage 42.

Aug. 29, 2022  

Just last week, the Off-Broadway engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots celebrated its big NYC return with a splashy opening night at Stage 42. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call and after party below!

Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis reprising the role of "Lola," Christian Douglas as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute as "Nicola," Sean Steele as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

The ensemble includes Devin Bowles, Bella Coppola, Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Ryan Halsaver, Matthew Michael Janisse, Lindsay Joan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Tommy Martinez, Ryah Nixon, Lucas Pastrana, Liz Pearce, Ricky Schroeder, David J. Socolar, Ebrin R. Stanley, Tarion Strong, Ernest T. Williams, and Maria Wirries.

This production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Darion Matthews, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, and casting by Telsey + Company

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Brianna Stoute, Christian Douglas, Callum Francis, Danielle Hope and The Kinky Boots Cast

The Kinky Boots "Angels"

Brianna Stoute and Danielle Hope

Callum Francis and Christian Douglas

Callum Francis, Christian Douglas and The Kinky Boots Cast

Christian Douglas, Callum Francis and The Kinky Boots Cast

Brianna Stoute, Christian Douglas, Callum Francis, Danielle Hope and The Kinky Boots Cast

Christian Douglas, Callum Francis and The Kinky Boots Cast

Brianna Stoute, Christian Douglas, Callum Francis, Danielle Hope and The Kinky Boots Cast

Cyndi Lauper and Jerry Mitchell

Cyndi Lauper, Jerry Mitchell and The Kinky Boots Cast

Cyndi Lauper, Jerry Mitchell and The Kinky Boots Cast

Brianna Stoute, Cyndi Lauper and Jerry Mitchell

Cyndi Lauper and The Kinky Boots Angels: Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Ricky Schroeder and Tarion Strong

The Kinky Boots Cake

Cyndi Lauper and Stark Sands

Cyndi Lauper, Stark Sands and Jerry Mitchell

Tommy Costanzo and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella

Vanessa Ray and Landon Beard

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

Pascal Pastrana and Lucas Pastrana

Pascal Pastrana and Lucas Pastrana

Corey Mach and Callum Francis

Kevin Smith Kirkwood and Andrew Levitt aka "Nina West

Ricky Schroeder and Jerry Mitchell

Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Director Jerry Mitchell and Associate Director DB Bonds,

Associate Director DB Bonds, Director Jerry Mitchell and Associate Choreographer Rusty Mowery

Associate Director DB Bonds, Director Jerry Mitchell, Composer Cyndi Lauper and Associate Choreographer Rusty Mowery

Pascal Pastrana, Callum Francis and Lucas Pastrana

Lucas Pastrana, Ricky Schroeder, Jerry Mitchell and Pascal Pastrana

Brianna Stoute and Director Jerry Mitchell

Andrew Levitt aka "Nina West", Eve Plumb and Jerry Mitchell

Andrew Levitt aka "Nina West" and Jerry Mitchell

Associate Music Supervisor/Music Director Will Van Dyke and Director Jerry Mitchell

Christian Douglas and Jerry Mitchell

Christian Douglas, Danielle Hope, Director Jerry Mitchell and Callum Francis

Director Jerry Mitchell and Callum Francis

Christian Douglas, Nella Cole and Jerry Mitchell

Callum Francis and Nick Rashad Burroughs

Robin de Jesus and Callum Francis

Cyndi Lauper and Sean Steele




