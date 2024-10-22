Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere

The movie is set to be released on November 13 on Netflix.
On Monday, October 21, Emilia Pérez had its Los Angeles Premiere at the historical Egyptian Theater. Director Jacques Audiard, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz and Edgar Ramírez were in attendance. Composers Clément Ducol & Camille, Choreographer Damien Jalet, Costume Designer Virginie Montel and Editor Juliette Welfling were also in attendance. Other notable attendees were Kelly Rowland, Sofia Boutella, Jamie Chung, Josh Gad, Simon Rex, Catherine Hardwicke, and many more. Take a look at photos below!
From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard.
The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack. It is set to be released on Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK following a theatrical release in select theaters on November 1. Take a look at the photos below!
Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix
