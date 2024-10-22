News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere

The movie is set to be released on November 13 on Netflix.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Monday, October 21, Emilia Pérez had its Los Angeles Premiere at the historical Egyptian Theater. Director Jacques Audiard, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz and Edgar Ramírez were in attendance. Composers Clément Ducol & Camille, Choreographer Damien Jalet, Costume Designer Virginie Montel and Editor Juliette Welfling were also in attendance. Other notable attendees were Kelly Rowland, Sofia Boutella, Jamie Chung, Josh Gad, Simon Rex, Catherine Hardwicke, and many more. Take a look at photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Video: Samuel L. Jackson Previews THE PIANO LESSON, Shares New Clip
Photo: Mandy Gonzalez as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Connelly Theater Suspends Operations
Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann & More Will Star in SMASH

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack. It is set to be released on Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK following a theatrical release in select theaters on November 1. Take a look at the photos below! 

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Virginie Montel

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Édgar Ramírez and Damien Jalet

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Zoe Saldana

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Selena Gomez

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Damien Jalet, Juliette Welfling, Virginie Montel, Clément Ducol, Camille Dalmais, Édgar Ramírez, Adriana Paz, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Marine Boca, and Jacques Audiard

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Zoe Saldana

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Édgar Ramírez and Karla Sofía Gascón

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jacques Audiard

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Édgar Ramírez, Adriana Paz, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Loreto Peralta

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Selena Gomez

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Adriana Paz, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Édgar Ramírez

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Camille Dalmais and Clément Ducol

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix and Zoe Saldana

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jacques Audiard

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Catherine Hardwicke

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Adriana Paz attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Emilia Perez" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix)

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Édgar Ramírez

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Zoe Saldana and Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Josh Gad

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Ana Calderon

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
JAMIE CHUNG and Alexandra Park

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Sofia Boutella

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Karla Sofía Gascón

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix, Adriana Paz, Jacques Audiard, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Édgar Ramírez, Bela Bajaria, CCO, Netflix and Sean Berney

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Karla Sofía Gascón

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Damien Jalet

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Pauline Lamy

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Juliette Welfling, Pauline Lamy, Virginie Montel, Camille, Adriana Paz, Clément Ducol, Damien Jalet, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Jacques Audiard, Selena Gomez and Édgar Ramírez

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Adriana Paz

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Selena Gomez

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Zoe Saldana

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Kelly Rowland

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Damien Jalet, Kirsten Smith, Karla Sofía Gascón and Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jacques Audiard and Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Xochitl Gomez

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Laysla De Oliveira and Zoe Saldana

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez and Édgar Ramírez

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Simon Rex

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Camille Dalmais and Clément Ducol

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Juliette Welfling

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Édgar Ramírez

Photos: Josh Gad, Selena Gomez, & More at EMILIA PEREZ Los Angeles Premiere Image
Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz




Next on Stage Season 5



Videos