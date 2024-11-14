Photos: Jonathan Groff in Benefit Concert of Broadway-Bound JUST IN TIME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, Signature Theatre held a sold-out benefit concert of the upcoming new Broadway-bound musical Just In Time starring Tony Award-winning actor Jonathan Groff as legendary singer Bobby Darin. Check out photos from the performance below!

This one-night-only presentation was arranged for Signature donors and subscribers and proceeds will benefit the organization’s artistic and education programs. Tthe concert was produced through special arrangement with Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost.

Developed and directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time is a new musical that immerses audiences in an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash,” and “Dream Lover.” Just In Time begins performances at Circle in the Square on March 28, 2025.

ABOUT JUST IN TIME

Look out, Jonathan’s back! Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that immerses audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live big band, a stellar ensemble cast, and a parade of Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre will be transformed into an intimate night club where the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey - from soaring highs to crushing lows – is brought to life by Groff, a cast of 16, and features a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

JUST IN TIME has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, choreography by Shannon Lewis, and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. JUST IN TIME will open Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, with previews beginning Friday, March 28, 2025.

Last season Jonathan Groff won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Franklin Shepard in the Tony Award-winning production of Merrily We Roll Along. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), and In My Life. Off-Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along (Outer Critics Circle Award), Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics Circle Award),Hamilton, The Submission, The Bacchae, The Singing Forest, Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award), Hair, and Spring Awakening. TV and film credits include “Mindhunter,” “Looking,” “Glee,” Hamilton (Emmy Nomination), Frozen and Frozen II, The Matrix Resurrections, and Knock at the Cabin.