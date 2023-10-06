Photos: Joey Fatone Visits & JULIET on Broadway

The cast of & Juliet features Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Austin Scott as Shakespeare, and more.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 1 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo 3 Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More

NSYNC's Joey Fatone paid a visit to & Juliet on Broadway! Check out photos below!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. 

The current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway’ (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Kim Onah, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

Austin Scott originated the role of Joe Scott in the Tony Award-winning musical Girl From the North Country. Prior to that, he made his Broadway debut as Hamilton on Broadway and National Tour for over two years. On screen, he recently co-starred in the Netflix feature film A Jazzman’s Blues written and directed by Tyler Perry, and has guest starred on “Pose” and “Sistas”. Austin can next be seen as NBA star Blake Griffin in the FX Limited Series “The Sterling Affairs” and in the Peacock movie Mr. Monk’s Last Case.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

& Juliet
Joey Fatone visits & Juliet on Broadway

& Juliet
Joey Fatone visits & Juliet on Broadway

& Juliet
Joey Fatone visits & Juliet on Broadway

& Juliet
Joey Fatone visits & Juliet on Broadway

& Juliet
Joey Fatone visits & Juliet on Broadway

& Juliet
Joey Fatone visits & Juliet on Broadway

& Juliet
Joey Fatone visits & Juliet on Broadway

& Juliet
Joey Fatone visits & Juliet on Broadway




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch & JULIET and SESAME STREET Team Up for Special Collaboration Photo
Video: Watch & JULIET and SESAME STREET Team Up for Special Collaboration

Watch the incredible collaboration between & JULIET and SESAME STREET in this video release. See how these two iconic shows come together for a special performance that is sure to delight fans of all ages.

2
Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin Photo
Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin

This is the part where Ariana Grande and  Max Martin stopped by the Stephen Sondheim Theatre to check out & Juliet! The 'Break Free' and 'Problem' singer (both songs featured in the show) posed with the company on stage after the show and you can check out photos here.

3
Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET Photo
Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET

Check out a photo of Elliot Page and Peppermint visiting & Juliet on Broadway!

4
Video: Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Sings I Want It That Way at & JULIET Photo
Video: Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Sings 'I Want It That Way' at & JULIET

Watch AJ McLean and Betsy Wolfe sing the Backstreet Boys' hit 'I Want It That Way' Below!

More Hot Stories For You

Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Extended Through Early JanuaryAlicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Extended Through Early January
Video: Get a First Look at Caissie Levy & More in NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar WarehouseVideo: Get a First Look at Caissie Levy & More in NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse
JERSEY BOYS Original Broadway Cast Recording Special Vinyl Edition to be Released in NovemberJERSEY BOYS Original Broadway Cast Recording Special Vinyl Edition to be Released in November
Listen: Stephanie J. Block Will Release Holiday Album; First Track Available Now!Listen: Stephanie J. Block Will Release Holiday Album; First Track Available Now!

Videos

See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland Video
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You