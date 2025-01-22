Photos: Joey Fatone Takes First Bow in & JULIET on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NSYNC Star Joey Fatone took to the stage for the first time in & Juliet on Broadway last night. Fatone, who plays "Lance" in the hit musical comedy, is in the company for six weeks, through March 16, 2025. See photos here!

This marks Joey’s return to Broadway after more than 20 years – he made his Broadway debut in RENT and also starred in Little Shop of Horrors in 2003. Even though Joey is famously a member of NSYNC, he sings two Backstreet Boys songs in & Juliet, along with additional Max Martin-penned songs by Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and more.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the

Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop songs, including the #1 *NSYNC hit, “It’s Gonna Be Me,” plus songs from Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande and many more.