Photos: Jennifer Nettles, Erich Bergen, Nik Dodani and Ben Thompson Take First Bows in WAITRESS
Last night marked a shift change at Joe's Diner! Waitress just welcomed four new Broadway cast members at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, including Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Nettles as Jenna, Nik Dodani as Ogie, and former Waitress cast members Erich Bergen and Ben Thomspon as Dr. Pomatter and Earl respectively.
Waitress is currently playing a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC) through January 9, 2022.
Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.
The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.
Debuting in April 2016, Waitress is one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre.
Waitress has also played successful productions on US National Tours, London's West End and around the world. New international productions, including US and UK tours, will head out as local pandemic restrictions ease up.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at The Barrymore Theater
Nik Dodani
Jennifer Nettles and The Cast
Ashley Blanchet, Nik Dodani, Erich Bergen, Anastacia McCleskey
Dakin Matthews, Maiesha McQueen, Jennifer Nettles, Charlotte Surak and Ashley Blanchet
Sara Bareilles and Jennifer Nettles
Eric Anderson, Ben Thompson, Sara Bareilles and Dakin Matthews
Sara Bareilles, Jennifer Nettles and Charlotte Surak
Sara Bareilles, Jennifer Nettles and Charlotte Surak
Sara Bareilles, Jennifer Nettles and Nik Dodani
Sara Bareilles and Nik Dodani
Jennifer Nettles, Sara Bareilles, Nik Dodani and Erich Bergen
Charlotte Surak
Producers Fran Weissler and Barry Weissler
Nik Dodani
Charlotte Surak