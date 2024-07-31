Photos: JOB Company Celebrates Opening Night

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Job is now running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

By: Jul. 31, 2024
Job, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, opened at the Hayes Theatre on Broadway last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the after party below!

After being placed on leave following a viral incident, Jane would do anything to return to her Big Tech-company job. But as the therapist who needs to authorize it, Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. The production stars Tony Award nominee Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon.

The JOB creative team also features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Cody Spencer, and original music by Devonté Hynes. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. The understudies for JOB are Jeff Still (Loyd) and Arianna Gayle Stucki (Jane).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Job Image
Peter Friedman

Job Image
Peter Friedman

Job Image
Sydney Lemmon

Job Image
Sydney Lemmon

Job Image
Sydney Lemmon

Job Image
Playwright Max Wolf Friedlich

Job Image
Director Michael Herwitz

Job Image
Director Michael Herwitz

Job Image
Arianna Gayle Stucki

Job Image
Arianna Gayle Stucki

Job Image
Playwright Max Wolf Friedlich and Producer Hannah Getts

Job Image
Jeff Still

Job Image
Producers Ben Holtzman, Alex Levy, Fiona Howe Rudin, Hannah Getts, Sammy Lopez and Craig Balsam

Job Image
Producers Hannah Getts and Alex Levy

Job Image
Costume Designer Michelle J. Lee

Job Image
Costume Designer Michelle J. Lee

Job Image
Playwright Max Wolf Friedlich and Director Michael Herwitz

Job Image
Playwright Max Wolf Friedlich and Director Michael Herwitz

Job Image
Playwright Max Wolf Friedlich and Ben Ahlers

Job Image
Sydney Lemmon and Hari Nef

Job Image
Sydney Lemmon, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Guest and Justin Theroux

Job Image
Maia Novi, Sydney Lemmon and Danielle Perelman

Job Image
Sydney Lemmon and Gina Raymond Lemmon

Job Image
Gina Raymond Lemmon, Chris Lemmon, Sydney Lemmon and Susan Lemmon

Job Image
Richard Kind and Griffin Dunne

Job Image
Amy Aquino and Peter Friedman

Job Image
Sydney Lemmon and Louisa Jacobson

Job Image
Director Michael Herwitz and Justin Theroux

Job Image
Ryan Spahn and Jocelyn Bioh

Job Image
Ben Ahlers and Nicole Brydon Bloom

Job Image
Sydney Lemmon


