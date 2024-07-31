News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Inside Opening Night of JOB

Job is running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

By: Jul. 31, 2024
Job Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



The best of Broadway was at the Hayes Theatre last night to celebrate opening night of Job- the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich. Whats the play all about?

After being placed on leave following a viral incident, Jane would do anything to return to her Big Tech-company job. But as the therapist who needs to authorize it, Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. 

"I had a very strange tech job working for a company that built fictional influencers," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet. "So I had this weird experience of being a famous 19-year-old girl on the internet and I think a lot of the feelings in this show come from that. I also deal with a lot of anxiety and the kind of stuff that this character deals with. I met someone with this job at a party and I thought it was fascinating. And it all compounds."

Watch video highlights of the cast and creative team on the red carpet here!





Videos