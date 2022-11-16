Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
The event took place on Tuesday November 15, 2022, at 6pm at Sony Hall (235 W 46th St).
Last night, Primary Stages held their 38th Anniversary Gala, honoring long-time collaborators Charles Busch and Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare; The Tribute Artist) with the 2022 Einhorn Mentorship Award. The event took place on Tuesday November 15, 2022, at 6pm at Sony Hall (235 W 46th St).
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
Performers for the gala included Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Derrick Davis (Ragtime) and Julie Halston (The Tribute Artist). They join the previously announced Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), vocalist Amber Martin ("Amber Martin"), Zakiya Young ("Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"), and the performance group America's Sweethearts (Kristen Michelle, Traci Bair, Carly Kincannon). Musical direction is by Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors). The Live Auction was led by Will Roland (Be More Chill).
The Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala is directed by Michelle Bossy (The Oxy Complex), and will include cocktails, dinner and musical performances of songs from Charles Busch and Carl Andress' incredible body of work.
The Gala Benefit Committee includes Sue Breger, Chair; Jamie deRoy; Arlene Goldman; Eleanor Holtzman; Carol Roaman; and Mary Susnjara.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Marc Seawright and Amber Martin
Kate Baldwin and Sierra Boggess
Kate Baldwin, Jamie deRoy, Julie Halston and Sierra Boggess
Kate Baldwin, Julie Halston and Sierra Boggess
Jamie deRoy, Julie Halston and Kristana Rose
Carly Kincannon, Traci Bair and Kristen Michelle
Carly Kincannon, Traci Bair and Kristen Michelle
Kevin Scullin and Ray DeForest
Howard McGillan and Richard Samson
Jennifer Van Dyck and Jonathan Walker
Ted Snowdon and Duffy Violante
Steve Shane and Jamie deRoy
Duffy Violante, Jamie deRoy, Michelle Bossy and Ted Snowdon
Duffy Violante, Michelle Bossy and Ted Snowdon
Scott Durkin, Charles Busch and Carl Andress
Carl Andress and Charles Busch
Carl Andress, Jamie deRoy and Charles Busch
Shane D. Hudson, Carl Andress, Charles Busch, Andrew Leynse and Erin Daley
Carl Andress with his mother and Charles Busch
Carl Andress, Jamie deRoy, Charles Busch and Ted Snowdon
Carl Andress Ray DeForest and Charles Busch
Carl Andress, Derrick Davis and Charles Busch
Carl Andress, Julie Halston and Charles Busch
