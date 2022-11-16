Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala

Last night, Primary Stages held their 38th Anniversary Gala, honoring long-time collaborators Charles Busch and Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare; The Tribute Artist) with the 2022 Einhorn Mentorship Award. The event took place on Tuesday November 15, 2022, at 6pm at Sony Hall (235 W 46th St).

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Performers for the gala included Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Derrick Davis (Ragtime) and Julie Halston (The Tribute Artist). They join the previously announced Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), vocalist Amber Martin ("Amber Martin"), Zakiya Young ("Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"), and the performance group America's Sweethearts (Kristen Michelle, Traci Bair, Carly Kincannon). Musical direction is by Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors). The Live Auction was led by Will Roland (Be More Chill).

The Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala is directed by Michelle Bossy (The Oxy Complex), and will include cocktails, dinner and musical performances of songs from Charles Busch and Carl Andress' incredible body of work.

The Gala Benefit Committee includes Sue Breger, Chair; Jamie deRoy; Arlene Goldman; Eleanor Holtzman; Carol Roaman; and Mary Susnjara.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy