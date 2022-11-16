Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala

The event took place on Tuesday November 15, 2022, at 6pm at Sony Hall (235 W 46th St).

Nov. 16, 2022  

Last night, Primary Stages held their 38th Anniversary Gala, honoring long-time collaborators Charles Busch and Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare; The Tribute Artist) with the 2022 Einhorn Mentorship Award. The event took place on Tuesday November 15, 2022, at 6pm at Sony Hall (235 W 46th St).

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Performers for the gala included Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Derrick Davis (Ragtime) and Julie Halston (The Tribute Artist). They join the previously announced Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), vocalist Amber Martin ("Amber Martin"), Zakiya Young ("Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"), and the performance group America's Sweethearts (Kristen Michelle, Traci Bair, Carly Kincannon). Musical direction is by Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors). The Live Auction was led by Will Roland (Be More Chill).

The Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala is directed by Michelle Bossy (The Oxy Complex), and will include cocktails, dinner and musical performances of songs from Charles Busch and Carl Andress' incredible body of work.

The Gala Benefit Committee includes Sue Breger, Chair; Jamie deRoy; Arlene Goldman; Eleanor Holtzman; Carol Roaman; and Mary Susnjara.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Amber Martin

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Amber Martin

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Marc Seawright and Amber Martin

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Julie Halston

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Julie Halston

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Sierra Boggess

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Sierra Boggess

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Kate Baldwin

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Kate Baldwin

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Kate Baldwin and Sierra Boggess

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Kate Baldwin and Sierra Boggess

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Kate Baldwin, Jamie deRoy, Julie Halston and Sierra Boggess

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Kate Baldwin, Julie Halston and Sierra Boggess

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Kate Baldwin, Julie Halston and Sierra Boggess

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Jamie deRoy, Julie Halston and Kristana Rose

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carly Kincannon, Traci Bair and Kristen Michelle

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carly Kincannon, Traci Bair and Kristen Michelle

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Ray DeForest

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Kevin Scullin and Ray DeForest

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Kevin Scullin and Ray DeForest

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Chesney Snow

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Chesney Snow

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Julia Murney

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Julia Murney

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Howard McGillan and Richard Samson

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Howard McGillan and Richard Samson

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Will Roland

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Will Roland

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Jennifer Van Dyck and Jonathan Walker

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Jennifer Van Dyck and Jonathan Walker

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Ted Snowdon and Duffy Violante

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Ted Snowdon and Duffy Violante

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Steve Shane and Jamie deRoy

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Jamie deRoy

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Duffy Violante, Jamie deRoy, Michelle Bossy and Ted Snowdon

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Duffy Violante, Michelle Bossy and Ted Snowdon

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Jamie deRoy and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Scott Durkin, Charles Busch and Carl Andress

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carl Andress and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carl Andress and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carl Andress, Jamie deRoy and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Shane D. Hudson, Carl Andress, Charles Busch, Andrew Leynse and Erin Daley

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carl Andress with his mother and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carl Andress, Jamie deRoy, Charles Busch and Ted Snowdon

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carl Andress Ray DeForest and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carl Andress, Derrick Davis and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carl Andress, Derrick Davis and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carl Andress, Julie Halston and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Carl Andress, Julie Halston and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
Riki Kane Larimer and Michael Lavine



