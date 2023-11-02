Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation

The readings were directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, and starred Andy Karl, Orfeh, and more!

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Two invite-only industry readings were held for The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical on October 30th, 2023 at 11:30am and 3:30pm. The readings were directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur at New 42 Studios. 

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The cast includes Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky); Tony and Grammy nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde); Ashley Argota Torres (“All American,” “The Fosters”); Nick Martinez (Moulin Rouge); Barry Anderson (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde); Rob Bartlett (Little Shop of Horrors); Rachel Webb (& Juliet); Francesca Ferrari (A Night with Janis Joplin); Monica Tulia Ramirez (Suffs); Desi Dennis-Dylan (“Perfect Harmony”); Cara Rose DiPietro (Catch Me If You Can at Arena Stage); Katie Emerson (How the Grinch Stole Christmas); Katie Horner (The Sound of Music at Papermill Playhouse); Lana McKissack (“Snake Oil”); Cole Ragsdale (Fat Kid Rules the World); Alexis Reda; Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez (On Your Feet); Molly Stilliens (Beauty and the Beast at The MUNY). 

The show features music by Amanda D’Archangelis, lyrics by Sami Horneff and Lisa Mongillo, and a book by D’Archangelis, Horneff, and Mongillo. The readings will feature arrangements by Jonathan Bauerfeld and music direction by Justin P. Cowan. Chadd McMillan will assistant direct. 

The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical is a female-driven, horror-infused dark comedy inspired by the stories and spirits of the young women who worked the factory line at the U.S. Radium Corporation in the early 20th Century. This gravely funny and implausibly tragic tale follows three girls who are lured to the factory with the promise of a better life, discover the evil lurking under the glittering surface of the radium craze, and ultimately give the patriarchy a taste of its own poison - like, literally. 

The October 30th readings were co-presented by David Treatman Creative and High Octave Productions. The team also includes Stage Manager Christine Viega and Assistant Stage Manager Elizabeth Goodman. General Management is provided by David Treatman Creative. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Director Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Director Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Cara Rose DiPletro, Desi Dennis-Dylan and Nick Martinez

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Desi Dennis-Dylan

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh and Rob Bartlett

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Director Marissa Jaret Winokur, Book & Lyrics Lisa Mongillo, Assistant Director Chadd McMillan, Music & Book Amanda D’Archangells , and Book & Lyrics Sami Horneff

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
(Top Row L-R) Katie Horner, Monica Tulla Ramirez, Orfeh , Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Francesca Ferrari, Rob Bartlett, Alexis Reda, Barry Anderson and Cole Ragsdale (Middle L-R) Amanda D’Archangells, Katie Emerson, Lisa Mongillo, Sami Horneff, Lana McKissack and Justin Cowan (Bottom L-R) Rachel Webb, Chadd McMillan, Cara Rose DiPietro, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nick Martinez, Desi Dennis-Dylan, Ashely Argota Torres and Molly Stilliens

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh, Director Marissa Jaret Winokur, Andy Karl and Rob Bartlett

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Book & Lyrics Sami Horneff, Music & Book Amanda D’Archangells and Book & Lyrics Lisa Mongillo

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Katie Emerson, Ashley Argota Torres and Rachel Webb

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh and Nick Martinez

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Desi Dennis-Dylan, Director Marissa Jaret Winokur, Assistant Director Chadd McMillan, Ashley Argota Torres and Lana McKissack

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Cole Ragsdale, Barry Anderson and Rob Bartlett

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh, Lana McKissack, Ashely Argota Torres, Nick Martinez, Andy Karl and Desi Dennis-Dylan

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Music & Book Amanda D’Archangells, Book & Lyrics Lisa Mongillo, Producer David Treatman, Book & Lyrics Sami Horneff and Director Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Barry Anderson and Director Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Katie Emerson, Rachel Webb and Rob Bartlett

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh and Desi Dennis-Dylan

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Assistant Director Chadd McMillan, Director Marissa Jaret Winokurand Producer David Treatman

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Director Marissa Jaret Winokur, Musical Director Justin Cowan, Book & Lyrics Lisa Mongillo, Music & Book Amanda D’Archangells, Book & Lyrics Sami Horneff and Assistant Director Chadd McMillan

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh, Director Marissa Jaret Winokur and Nick Martinez

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Director Marissa Jaret Winokur and Assistant Director Chadd McMillan

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh and Rachel Webb

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Ashely Argota Torres and Desi Dennis-Dylan

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Lana McKissack, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Cara Rose DiPietro

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Cole Ragsdale and Monica Tulla Ramirez

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Orfeh, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Andy Karl

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Alexis Reda, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Cara Rose DiPietro

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Barry Anderson, Monica Tulla Ramirez, Cole Ragsdale and Francesca Ferrari

Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation
Amanda D’Archangells, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Sami Horneff and Lisa Mongillo



