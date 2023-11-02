Photos: Inside THE RADIUM GIRLS NYC Premiere Presentation

Two invite-only industry readings were held for The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical on October 30th, 2023 at 11:30am and 3:30pm. The readings were directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur at New 42 Studios.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The cast includes Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky); Tony and Grammy nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde); Ashley Argota Torres (“All American,” “The Fosters”); Nick Martinez (Moulin Rouge); Barry Anderson (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde); Rob Bartlett (Little Shop of Horrors); Rachel Webb (& Juliet); Francesca Ferrari (A Night with Janis Joplin); Monica Tulia Ramirez (Suffs); Desi Dennis-Dylan (“Perfect Harmony”); Cara Rose DiPietro (Catch Me If You Can at Arena Stage); Katie Emerson (How the Grinch Stole Christmas); Katie Horner (The Sound of Music at Papermill Playhouse); Lana McKissack (“Snake Oil”); Cole Ragsdale (Fat Kid Rules the World); Alexis Reda; Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez (On Your Feet); Molly Stilliens (Beauty and the Beast at The MUNY).

The show features music by Amanda D’Archangelis, lyrics by Sami Horneff and Lisa Mongillo, and a book by D’Archangelis, Horneff, and Mongillo. The readings will feature arrangements by Jonathan Bauerfeld and music direction by Justin P. Cowan. Chadd McMillan will assistant direct.

The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical is a female-driven, horror-infused dark comedy inspired by the stories and spirits of the young women who worked the factory line at the U.S. Radium Corporation in the early 20th Century. This gravely funny and implausibly tragic tale follows three girls who are lured to the factory with the promise of a better life, discover the evil lurking under the glittering surface of the radium craze, and ultimately give the patriarchy a taste of its own poison - like, literally.

The October 30th readings were co-presented by David Treatman Creative and High Octave Productions. The team also includes Stage Manager Christine Viega and Assistant Stage Manager Elizabeth Goodman. General Management is provided by David Treatman Creative.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas