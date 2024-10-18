Photos: Inside RAGTIME Rehearsals at City Center With Caissie Levy, Shaina Taub & More

The concert production will play New York City Center, October 30 – November 10, 2024.
See a first look inside rehearsals for Ragtime at City Center, featuring Caissie Levy, Shaina Taub, and more.
Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Nichelle Lewis); a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl (Tabitha Lawing).
The ensemble will include Nicholas Barrón, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Billy Cohen, Aerina DeBoer, Ta’Nika Gibson, Olivia Hernandez (Kathleen), Marina Kondo, Jeff Kready (Henry Ford), Tiffany Mann (Sarah’s Friend), Morgan Marcell, Tom Nelis (Grandfather), Ramone Nelson, Kent Overshown, John Rapson (J.P. Morgan), Destinee Rea, Deandre Sevon, Kathy Voytko, Jacob Keith Watson (Willie Conklin), Alan Wiggins, and Henry Witcher.
This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Ragtime features music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott. The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.
Casting for Ragtime is by The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA. Additional casting to be announced.
Ragtime opens October 30 with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom honoring original Ragtime Broadway cast member and City Center alum Brian Stokes Mitchell and Denise Littlefield Sobel, philanthropist and generous longtime supporter of City Center. Presented in a special two-week run through November 10, funds raised from all performances help ensure the future of City Center’s founding mission: to provide all New Yorkers affordable access to world-class performing arts.
Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the run of Ragtime includes a post-show Community Night (Nov 8, 7:30pm) with guests from the Tenement Museum and the Urban Civil Rights Museum, a performance offering ASL Interpretation (Nov 7 at 7:30pm), and a Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee for Grades 6 – 12 (Nov 7). For additional information visit NYCityCenter.org. City Center Access Club is available to those 40 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access.
Photos Courtesy of Jenny Anderson and City Center
The company of Ragtime at City Center
Inside rehearsals for Ragtime at New York City Center
The company of Ragtime at City Center
Nichelle Lewis and the company of Ragtime at City Center
Inside rehearsals for Ragtime at New York City Center
Shaina Taub and the company of Ragtime at City Center
Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and the company of Ragtime at City Center
Inside rehearsals for Ragtime at New York City Center
Lear deBessonet, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and the company of Ragtime at City Center
Lear deBessonet, Lynn Ahrens, and the company of Ragtime at City Center
Stephen Flaherty and the company of Ragtime at City Center
Stephen Flaherty and the company of Ragtime at City Center
Shaina Taub, Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Ben Levi Ross, and the company of Ragtime at City Center
Inside rehearsals for Ragtime at New York City Center
Lynn Ahrens and the company of Ragtime at City Center
Inside rehearsals for Ragtime at New York City Center
Shaina Taub, Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Ben Levi Ross, and the company of Ragtime at City Center
