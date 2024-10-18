Photos: Inside RAGTIME Rehearsals at City Center With Caissie Levy, Shaina Taub & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See a first look inside rehearsals for Ragtime at City Center, featuring Caissie Levy, Shaina Taub, and more.

Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Nichelle Lewis); a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl (Tabitha Lawing).

The ensemble will include Nicholas Barrón, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Billy Cohen, Aerina DeBoer, Ta’Nika Gibson, Olivia Hernandez (Kathleen), Marina Kondo, Jeff Kready (Henry Ford), Tiffany Mann (Sarah’s Friend), Morgan Marcell, Tom Nelis (Grandfather), Ramone Nelson, Kent Overshown, John Rapson (J.P. Morgan), Destinee Rea, Deandre Sevon, Kathy Voytko, Jacob Keith Watson (Willie Conklin), Alan Wiggins, and Henry Witcher.

This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Ragtime features music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott. The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.

Casting for Ragtime is by The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA. Additional casting to be announced.

Ragtime opens October 30 with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom honoring original Ragtime Broadway cast member and City Center alum Brian Stokes Mitchell and Denise Littlefield Sobel, philanthropist and generous longtime supporter of City Center. Presented in a special two-week run through November 10, funds raised from all performances help ensure the future of City Center’s founding mission: to provide all New Yorkers affordable access to world-class performing arts.