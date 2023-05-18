Photos: Inside Opening Night of KING JAMES at Manhattan Theatre Club

The production officially opened on May 16.
Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's production of King James, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences), starring Glenn Davis (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Downstate) and Chris Perfetti ("Abbott Elementary"). Check out photos from opening night below!
"King" LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence on the whole city loomed large for the dozen years of his reign. Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play chronicles the unexpected friendship between two men whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol. This highly anticipated, adrenaline-paced New York premiere about the power of connection is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences).
The creative team for King James includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Samantha C. Jones (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Michael Bodeen & Rob Milburn (sound design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Richard Hodge (production stage manager), and Jenn Elyse Jacobs (stage manager).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Playwright Rajiv Joseph, Chris Perfetti, Glenn Davis and Director Kenny Leon
Chris Perfetti and Glenn Davis
Chris Perfetti and Glenn Davis
Chris Perfetti and Glenn Davis
MTC Artistic Producer Nicki Hunter, Director Kenny Leon, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Playwright Rajiv Joseph
Director Kenny Leon and Playwright Rajiv Joseph
Director Kenny Leon and Playwright Rajiv Joseph
Playwright Rajiv Joseph, Chris Perfetti, Glenn Davis and Director Kenny Leon
Director Kenny Leon, Chris Perfetti, Khloe Janel, Glenn Davis and Playwright Rajiv Joseph
Chris Perfetti, Khloe Janel, Glenn Davis
Chris Perfetti, Khloe Janel, Glenn Davis
Playwright Rajiv Joseph
Playwright Rajiv Joseph
Gregory Perri, RJ Brown
Playwright Rajiv Joseph
Lauren Reid and Director Kenny Leon
Lauren Reid and Director Kenny Leon
Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti
Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti
Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti
Samuel H. Levine and John Benjamin Hickey
May Adrales and Guest
Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Manhattan Theatre Club Managing Director Barry Grove
Kathryn Erbe and Jamel Robinson
Stephen Karam and Gitesh Gohel
Tarell Alvin McCraney and Glenn Davis
Lucy Thurber and Martyna Majok
Bruce Bossard and Bill Russell
Moises Kaufman, Glenn Davis and Jeffrey LaHoste
Dan Quirk, Gitesh Gohel, Robert Noble, Zoe Winters, Chris Perfetti, Keith Bunin, Stephen Karam and Michael Stosser
Ryan Eggold, Ben McKenzie, Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers
Craig Bierko, Sally Murphy and Lois Smith
Maggie Siff and Playwright Rajiv Joseph
Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Omar Metwally
Alex Stocky and Khloe Janel
Glenn Davis, Tralynn Husbands, Jeffrey Richards, Director Kenny Leon, Irene Gandy, Rowena Husbands, Savion Glover and Darin Oduyoye
Director Kenny Leon, Irene Gandy, Savion Glover and Rowena Husbands
Director Kenny Leon, Glenn Davis and Savion Glover
Glenn Davis and Tralynn Husbands
Austin Pendleton and Director Kenny Leon
Chris Perfetti and Keith Nobbs
Chris Perfetti and Zoe Winters
Director Kenny Leon, Lydia R. Diamond, Glenn Davis and Billy Eugene Jones
Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Ryan Eggold
Glenn Davis, Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Ben McKenzie
Manhattan Theatre Club Managing Director Barry Grove and Glenn Davis
Glenn Davis and Samuel B. Jackson
Nadia Bowers, Corey Stoll and Glenn Davis
Glenn Davis and Billy Eugene Jones
Sally Murphy, Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Craig Bierko
Ambiance at MTC Stage 1
Ambiance at MTC Stage 1
