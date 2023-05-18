Photos: Inside Opening Night of KING JAMES at Manhattan Theatre Club

The production officially opened on May 16.

By:
Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's production of King James, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences), starring Glenn Davis (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Downstate) and Chris Perfetti ("Abbott Elementary"). Check out photos from opening night below!

"King" LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence on the whole city loomed large for the dozen years of his reign. Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play chronicles the unexpected friendship between two men whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol. This highly anticipated, adrenaline-paced New York premiere about the power of connection is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences).

The creative team for King James includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Samantha C. Jones (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Michael Bodeen & Rob Milburn (sound design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Richard Hodge (production stage manager), and Jenn Elyse Jacobs (stage manager).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

King James
Playwright Rajiv Joseph, Chris Perfetti, Glenn Davis and Director Kenny Leon

King James
Chris Perfetti and Glenn Davis

King James
Chris Perfetti and Glenn Davis

King James
Chris Perfetti and Glenn Davis

King James
MTC Artistic Producer Nicki Hunter, Director Kenny Leon, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Playwright Rajiv Joseph

King James
Director Kenny Leon and Playwright Rajiv Joseph

King James
Director Kenny Leon and Playwright Rajiv Joseph

King James
Playwright Rajiv Joseph, Chris Perfetti, Glenn Davis and Director Kenny Leon

King James
Director Kenny Leon, Chris Perfetti, Khloe Janel, Glenn Davis and Playwright Rajiv Joseph

King James
Chris Perfetti, Khloe Janel, Glenn Davis

King James
Chris Perfetti, Khloe Janel, Glenn Davis

King James
Glenn Davis

King James
Glenn Davis

King James
Chris Perfetti

King James
Chris Perfetti

King James
Playwright Rajiv Joseph

King James
Playwright Rajiv Joseph

King James
Khloe Janel

King James
Khloe Janel

King James
Gregory Perri, RJ Brown

King James
Playwright Rajiv Joseph

King James
Lauren Reid and Director Kenny Leon

King James
Lauren Reid and Director Kenny Leon

King James
Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti

King James
Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti

King James
Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti

King James
Chris Perfetti

King James
Glenn Davis

King James
Lois Smith

King James
Jamie deRoy

King James
Omar Metwally

King James
Ben McKenzie

King James
Ben McKenzie

King James
Lydia R. Diamond

King James
Lydia R. Diamond

King James
Keith Nobbs and Keith Bunin

King James
Irene Gandy

King James
John Slattery

King James
John Slattery

King James
Samuel H. Levine and John Benjamin Hickey

King James
Corey Stoll

King James
Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers

King James
Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers

King James
May Adrales and Guest

King James
Craig Bierko and Sally Murphy

King James
Craig Bierko

King James
Craig Bierko

King James
Sally Murphy

King James
Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Manhattan Theatre Club Managing Director Barry Grove

King James
Martyna Majok

King James
Martyna Majok

King James
Zoe Winters

King James
Zoe Winters and Robert Noble

King James
Kathryn Erbe and Jamel Robinson

King James
Kathryn Erbe

King James
Moises Kaufman

King James
Tarell Alvin McCraney

King James
Tarell Alvin McCraney

King James
Stephen Karam and Gitesh Gohel

King James
Savion Glover

King James
Tarell Alvin McCraney and Glenn Davis

King James
Lucy Thurber and Martyna Majok

King James
Bruce Bossard and Bill Russell

King James
Moises Kaufman, Glenn Davis and Jeffrey LaHoste

King James
Keith Bunin and Zoe Winters

King James
Dan Quirk, Gitesh Gohel, Robert Noble, Zoe Winters, Chris Perfetti, Keith Bunin, Stephen Karam and Michael Stosser

King James
Ryan Eggold, Ben McKenzie, Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers

King James
Craig Bierko, Sally Murphy and Lois Smith

King James
Maggie Siff and Playwright Rajiv Joseph

King James
Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Omar Metwally

King James
Austin Pendleton

King James
Tara Rubin and Bernard Telsey

King James
Alex Stocky and Khloe Janel

King James
Glenn Davis, Tralynn Husbands, Jeffrey Richards, Director Kenny Leon, Irene Gandy, Rowena Husbands, Savion Glover and Darin Oduyoye

King James
Director Kenny Leon, Irene Gandy, Savion Glover and Rowena Husbands

King James
Director Kenny Leon, Glenn Davis and Savion Glover

King James
Glenn Davis and Irene Gandy

King James
Omar Metwally and Glenn Davis

King James
Glenn Davis and Tralynn Husbands

King James
Glenn Davis and Sally Murphy

King James
Austin Pendleton and Director Kenny Leon

King James
Chris Perfetti and Keith Nobbs

King James
Chris Perfetti and Zoe Winters

King James
Robert Noble and Zoe Winters

King James
Director Kenny Leon, Lydia R. Diamond, Glenn Davis and Billy Eugene Jones

King James
Glenn Davis and Ben McKenzie

King James
Glenn Davis and Ben McKenzie

King James
Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Ryan Eggold

King James
Glenn Davis, Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Ben McKenzie

King James
Manhattan Theatre Club Managing Director Barry Grove and Glenn Davis

King James
Glenn Davis and Samuel B. Jackson

King James
Nadia Bowers, Corey Stoll and Glenn Davis

King James
Glenn Davis and Billy Eugene Jones

King James
Sally Murphy, Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Craig Bierko

King James
Ambiance at MTC Stage 1

King James
Ambiance at MTC Stage 1



