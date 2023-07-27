Photos: Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL's Gala Performance

The performance benefitted Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL hosted a Gala Performance, benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. 

See photos below!

Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has been seen by over 800,000 people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to February 11, 2024. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Back to the Future: The Musical
The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
Nathaniel Hackmann

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy

Back to the Future: The Musical
Liana Hunt

Back to the Future: The Musical
Liana Hunt and Hugh Coles

Back to the Future: The Musical
Hugh Coles and Liana Hunt

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes and The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes, Roger Bart and The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes, Roger Bart and The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy

Back to the Future: The Musical
Hugh Coles, Jelani Remy and Nathaniel Hackmann

Back to the Future: The Musical
Hugh Coles, Jelani Remy and Liana Hunt

Back to the Future: The Musical
Merritt David Janes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart and Liana Hunt

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Liana Hunt

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes, Roger Bart and Liana Hunt

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Liana Hunt, Nathaniel Hackmann and The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Liana Hunt, and Nathaniel Hackmann

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Liana Hunt, and Nathaniel Hackmann

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Liana Hunt, and Nathaniel Hackmann

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Liana Hunt, and Nathaniel Hackmann

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Colin Ingram, Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Liana Hunt, Nathaniel Hackmann and The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Liana Hunt, and Nathaniel Hackmann

Back to the Future: The Musical
Colin Ingram

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Liana Hunt, and Nathaniel Hackmann

Back to the Future: The Musical
The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Liana Hunt, and Nathaniel Hackmann

Back to the Future: The Musical
Bob Gale

Back to the Future: The Musical
Robert Zemeckis and The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
Robert Zemeckis

Back to the Future: The Musical
John Rando, Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale

Back to the Future: The Musical
John Rando, Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale

Back to the Future: The Musical
Huey Lewis and The Cast of "Back to The Future"

Back to the Future: The Musical
Huey Lewis and John Rando

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson and John Rando

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd, Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri and Huey Lewis

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd, Huey Lewis and Robert Zemeckis

Back to the Future: The Musical
Colin Ingram and Bob Gale

Back to the Future: The Musical
John Rando, Roger Bart and Christopher Lloyd

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart and Christopher Lloyd

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart and Christopher Lloyd

Back to the Future: The Musical
Signage at The Winter Garden



