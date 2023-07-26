Photos: Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE Opening Night Gala

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Last night marked Back to the Future: The Musical’s Gala Performance, celebrating its arrival on Broadway, and benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Special guests included original film cast & creative team members Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Huey Lewis, Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis and more.

Following the performance, the production hosted a Gala, which included an auction, with all proceeds going directly to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Back to the Future officially opens on Thursday, August 3 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

Back to the Future: The Musical stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

Back to the Future: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J Fox, Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Huey Lewis, Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson and Michael J Fox

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson and Michael J Fox

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J Fox

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Michael J Fox and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Michael J Fox and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Glen Ballard, Michael J Fox, Huey Lewis and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Michael J Fox and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Michael J Fox and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Michael J Fox, Casey Likes, Roger Bart and Christopher Lloyd

Back to the Future: The Musical
Michael J Fox and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson, Michael J Fox, Casey Likes, Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson, Michael J Fox, Casey Likes, Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Michael J Fox and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Steven Spielberg

Back to the Future: The Musical
Steven Spielberg

Back to the Future: The Musical
Steven Spielberg

Back to the Future: The Musical
Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J Fox, Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson, Michael J Fox and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson and Michael J Fox

Back to the Future: The Musical
Bob Gale, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J Fox, Casey Likes, Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson, Michael J Fox and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J Fox, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, John Rando, Colin Ingram and Glen Ballard

Back to the Future: The Musical
Alan Silvestri, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J Fox and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Alan Silvestri and Robert Zemeckis

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Roger Bart and Huey Lewis

Back to the Future: The Musical
Robert Zemeckis and Leslie Zemeckis

Back to the Future: The Musical
Huey Lewis

Back to the Future: The Musical
Michael J Fox

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and Lisa Lloyd

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson

Back to the Future: The Musical
Bernadette Peters

Back to the Future: The Musical
Bernadette Peters

Back to the Future: The Musical
Adrienne Warren

Back to the Future: The Musical
Adrienne Warren

Back to the Future: The Musical
Josh Gad

Back to the Future: The Musical
Harry Waters Jr. and Marc McClure

Back to the Future: The Musical
Donald Fullilove

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jason Squatriglia

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jason Squatriglia

Back to the Future: The Musical
Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia

Back to the Future: The Musical
Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Aladdin

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Aladdin

Back to the Future: The Musical
Bebe Neuwirth and Chris Calkins

Back to the Future: The Musical
Danny Burstein and Jessica Hecht

Back to the Future: The Musical
Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Back to the Future: The Musical
Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Back to the Future: The Musical
Kerry Butler

Back to the Future: The Musical
Kerry Butler

Back to the Future: The Musical
Tony Yazbeck

Back to the Future: The Musical
Tony Yazbeck

Back to the Future: The Musical
James Tolkan

Back to the Future: The Musical
James Tolkan

Back to the Future: The Musical
Erich Bergen

Back to the Future: The Musical
Erich Bergen

Back to the Future: The Musical
Skylar Fox and Chris Fisher

Back to the Future: The Musical
Skylar Fox and Chris Fisher

Back to the Future: The Musical
Bruce Sussman and Robert Shuter

Back to the Future: The Musical
David Chase and Paula Leggett Chase

Back to the Future: The Musical
David Chase and Paula Leggett Chase

Back to the Future: The Musical
Tim Hatley

Back to the Future: The Musical
Schele Williams

Back to the Future: The Musical
Schele Williams

Back to the Future: The Musical
Thayne Jasperson

Back to the Future: The Musical
Tom Viertel

Back to the Future: The Musical
James Nederlander and Margo Nederlander

Back to the Future: The Musical
Charlie McCollum and Kevin McCollum

Back to the Future: The Musical
Tommy Bracco

Back to the Future: The Musical
Tommy Bracco

Back to the Future: The Musical
Dave Quinn and Tommy Bracco

Back to the Future: The Musical
Judy McLane

Back to the Future: The Musical
Judy McLane

Back to the Future: The Musical
The Iconic DeLorean Time Machine

Back to the Future: The Musical
Lea Thompson and Michael J Fox



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway

This morning, Good Morning America took audiences behind the scenes of Back to the Future on Broadway. Joined by stars Casey Likes and Roger Bart, the segment explored the film's iconic characters and Marty McFly's biggest moments, including his skateboard tricks and guitar moves. Watch the video now!

2
Video: Watch Highlights from BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway

Previews are uderway for the much anticipate dmusical adaptation of Back to the Future, which is set to officially opened on Thursday, August 3 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video.

3
Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Photo
Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE

We're giving away five signed copies of Creating Back to the Future The Musical, the official behind-the-scenes look at the musical, now on Broadway!

4
BACK TO THE FUTURE Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins previews on Broadway tomorrow, Friday, June 30th, 2023, at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). The production has announced its digital lottery and rush ticket policies. Learn more about how to get discounted tickets to Back to the Future!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: THE COTTAGE Cast Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: THE COTTAGE Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Celebration For HERE LIES LOVEPhotos: Inside the Opening Night Celebration For HERE LIES LOVE
Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Celebrates 1,000 Performances on Broadway!Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Celebrates 1,000 Performances on Broadway!

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Video
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You