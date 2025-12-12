Photos: IndieSpace Reveals Recipients Of Their 2025 Pay Your People Grants

On Thursday, December 4th IndieSpace, an organization established to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to create a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community, hosted The Big Give at Judson Memorial Church and handed out $1000 grant checks to 71 recipients of their annual Pay Your People Grants. Grantees were chosen by lottery from 327 eligible applicants. The event was attended by more than 500 members of the indie theater community in-person and online. See photos!

“Thank you for making this year’s Big Give such a beautiful, powerful night,” said Executive Director Randi Berry. “We felt your energy, your care, and your deep love for indie theater in every corner of the room.”

“It has been quite a year. High highs, hard lows, and the strange work of holding both at once,” said Community Engagements Manager Joel Eduardo Guzmán. “So many of us are carrying the uncertainty of this moment, navigating fear about the future while still showing up for one another with creativity, ferocity, and care. What keeps us going – truly - is this community. The way we gather. The way we invest in each other. The way we protect each other. The way we show up. The Big Give 2025 was that in action. We saw an entire room of people celebrating one another, lifting each other up, and rooting for every single name pulled.”

“At IndieSpace, we remain dedicated to walking alongside you, offering resources, assistance, connection, and joy as we move through this time together,” said Programs Manager Veshonte Brown. “Thank you for loving indie theater. Thank you for continuing to make it. And thank you for being part of a community committed to building something better…together.”

Danza Espana - The American Spanish Dance Theatre, Hi-ARTS, INTAR Theatre, The Regina Opera Company, Inc., WaxFactory, and Working Theater were recipients of the Deep Roots Grant, which is awarded to companies that have been working in indie theater for more than 25 years.

Indie Theater Venue Grants were awarded to 16 Cowries, Inc., Bechdel Project, Center For Performance Research, Chain Theatre, FRIGID New York, Mabou Mines Development Foundation, Inc., Off The Lane, Salvatore LaRussa Dance Theatre, The Makers' Ensemble, and The New Stage Performance Space.

Additional grants were awarded to Amanda Horowitz Production, Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble, B*tch C*llective, Barefoot Theatre Company, Boundless Theatre Company, C.A.G.E. Theatre Company, Caitlin Ort Choreography, Clown Gym, Cosmic Orchid, Crew Bar Productions LLC, danceTactics performance group, Dirty Laundry Theatre, Elevate Theatre Company LLC, Et Alia Theater, Floorwork Arts Collective, Good Apples Collective, Great Small Works, Hamlet Isn't Dead, Infinite Variety Productions, Jugando N Play, K/Q Playwrights Collective, KPC - Keeping People Connected, Literature to Life, LubDub Theatre Co, Meanwhile Theater, Midnight Cowboy Radio, More Loud, Neurodivergent Plays, New Camerata Opera, notAmuse Theater, One Whale's Tale, People in Public Circus, Pride Salsa, Quacks & Whacks, R and R Productions, Rawya El Chab, Recent Cutbacks, Red Monkey Theater Group INC, Repeat Victimization (an immurement play), Ring of Keys, Roaring Epiphany Production Company, Roots, Shakespearean Cabaret, Smart Sets by Sam, Soils and Spirit, Spellbound Theatre, Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble, The Drunkard's Wife, The Goat Exchange, The Waiting Room Series, THEATER 2020, Tier5 Theatre Company, Twinbiz Productions, Ugly Face Theatre, and Underground Skills Exchange (USE).



Veshonte Brown, Randi Berry, Joel Eduardo Guzman, Melanie Sasmito, and India Shanelle

Fifi Dubois

Sophie McIntosh of Good Apples Collective

Jay Lamar and RJ Alexander from Roaring Epiphany Production Company

IndieSpace leaders

Jess Ducey, Edu Diaz, and James Clements

Pay Your People grant winner, Giorgia Valenti and Joel Guzman

Christina Eskridge from Elevate Theatre Company

Tiffini Minatel-Schreiber and Maera Hagage