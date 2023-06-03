Photos: Go Inside the MTC 2023 SPRING GALA

Manhattan Theatre Club presented its annual Spring Gala on Monday, May 22.

By:
Manhattan Theatre Club presented its annual Spring Gala on Monday, May 22 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street). This year, the evening of musical performances honored MTC; Lynne Meadow, for her 50th anniversary as MTC’s Artistic Director; and Barry Grove, for his 48th and final season with MTC as Executive Producer.

Check out our photos from the event below!

The Gala featured performances by the casts of many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway, including & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Kimberly Akimbo; New York, New York; Shucked; Some Like It Hot; Sweeney Todd.

The MTC Spring Gala co-chairs were Marie T. Gallagher, SVP and Controller, PepsiCo; Daniel M. Healy, JBJ Holdings (Kinder Foods); David C. Hodgson, Vice Chairman, General Atlantic; Christopher G. Lanning, Managing Director and the Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, General Atlantic; Thomas F. Secunda, Founding Partner, Bloomberg; and Peter J. Solomon, Founder, Peter J. Solomon Company.

The Spring Gala began with cocktails at 7:00pm, followed by dinner and the gala performances. All funds donated to the Spring Gala help make it possible for MTC to continue to develop and produce innovative theatre of the highest quality and sustain our efforts to bring the power of live theatre into the lives of students and learners of all ages.

The Spring Gala creative team included Jason Michael Webb (music director), Joel Shier (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design); and James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis (stage managers).

The 2022-23 season marks Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined by Executive Producer Barry Grove in her third season, and together they have helmed MTC for 48 years. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented since, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most exciting new as well as accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important part of our work.

Over five decades, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning theatre companies, creating approximately 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Our productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. Our Broadway home is the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and our two Off-Broadway theatres are at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Signage for MTC's 2023 Spring Gala

Liza Colon-Zayas and David Zayas

Liza Colon-Zayas

David Zayas

Brian d'Arcy James and Jennifer Prescott

Brian d'Arcy James

Kevin Cahoon

Robert Horn and Kevin Cahoon

Lear deBessonet

Robert Horn, Brian Rubin, Lear deBessonet and Kevin Cahoon

Kara Young

Kara Young

Katy Sullivan

Katy Sullivan

Kara Young, David Zayas and Katy Sullivan

MTC's Barry Grove, Lynne Meadow, Nicki Hunter and Stephen M. Kaus

MTC's Barry Grove and Lynne Meadow

Kara Young, Katy Sullivan and David Zayas

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh

Erik Jensen

Jason Michael Webb

Brian d'Arcy James and Lear deBessonet

David Lindsay-Abaire and Brian d'Arcy James

David Lindsay-Abaire, Lynne Meadow and David Stone

David Lindsay-Abaire

Vanessa Britting and David Krumholtz

David Krumholtz

Darryl Archibald and NaTasha Yvette Williams

NaTasha Yvette Williams

NaTasha Yvette Williams

Gregory Lee and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Miriam Silverman

Miriam Silverman

Adam Green and Miriam Silverman

Adam Green and Miriam Silverman

Brandon Uranowitz

Brandon Uranowitz

Jordan E. Cooper

Glenn Davis

Glenn Davis and Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce

Jordan E. Cooper, Martyna Majok and Jocelyn Bioh

Marika Dominczyk and Scott Foley

Marika Dominczyk and Scott Foley

Scott Foley

Scott Foley

David Zayas and Glenn Davis

Arty Froushan

Arty Froushan

Kara Young and Martyna Majok

Constance Shulman and Ilana Levine

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Brian Moreland and Jordan E. Cooper

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Brian Moreland

Brian Moreland

Colton Ryan

Colton Ryan

Martyna Majok

Martyna Majok

Katy Sullivan and Martyna Majok

Katy Sullivan and Martyna Majok

Brandon Uranowitz and Crystal Lucas-Perry

Crystal Lucas-Perry

Crystal Lucas-Perry

Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Glenn Davis and Martyna Majok

Glenn Davis and Martyna Majok

Hiran Abeysekera

Hiran Abeysekera

Jo Bonney and David Zayas

Jo Bonney and Martyna Majok

Klay Young and daughter Kara Young

Jessica Hecht

Jessica Hecht

Michael Iskander, Olivia Elease Hardy, Colton Ryan, Fernell Hogan and Nina White

Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan

Fernell Hogan, Nina White, Bonnie Milligan and Olivia Elease Hardy and Michael Iskander

Ben Platt

Ben Platt

Ben Platt and Bonnie Milligan

Marc Shaiman and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Marc Shaiman

Caroline Innerbichler

Caroline Innerbichler

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Nick Fradiani

Nick Fradiani

Bonnie Milligan and Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe, Bonnie Milligan and Caroline Innerbichler

Betsy Wolfe, Bonnie Milligan and Caroline Innerbichler

Katy Sullivan, David Zayas, Jessica Hecht and Kara Young

Christine Baranski, Barry Grove, Lynne Meadow and David Lindsay-Abaire

Christine Baranskii and Lynne Meadow

Christine Baranski

Brandon Uranowitz and Betsy Wolfe

Chris Perfetti

Lauren Celentano and Nick Fradiani

Jordan E. Cooper and Crystal Lucas-Perry

Ben Platt, Colton Ryan and Brandon Uranowitz

Brandon Uranowitz, Arty Froushan, David Krumholtz, Faye Castelow and Eden Epstein

Jason Robert Brown and Ben Platt

Nick Fradiani




