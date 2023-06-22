Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Rock & Roll Man is now running at New World Stages, Stage 3.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Just last night, Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano, officially opened at New World Stages, Stage 3 (340 West 50th Street). BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

In addition to Constantine Maroulis (Alan Freed) and Joe Pantoliano (/Leo Mintz / Morris Levy), the cast of Rock & Roll Man includes Bob Ari as J. Edgar Hoover (Bells Are Ringing), Rodrick Covington as Little Richard (Once On This Island Broadway revival), Valisia LeKae as Lavern Baker (Grammy® and Tony Award® nominee for Motown the Musical), Joe Barbara (Grease! on Broadway), Jamonté (Hairspray tour), Andy Christopher (The Baker’s Wife Off-Broadway), Natalie Kaye Clater (Dreamgirls), Lawrence Dandridge (Ain’t Too Proud national tour), AJ Davis (Dreamgirls tour),  Autumn Guzzardi (Rock of Ages), Anna Hertel (Elon grad), Matthew S. Morgan (Vegas and national tours of The Lion King), Chase Peacock (American Idiot on Broadway),  Dominque Scott (Rock of Ages Tour), Bronwyn Tarboton (Frozen on Broadway) and Eric B Turner (latest single “Ain’t No Good”).
 
Winner of the 2019 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards for Best Musical, Rock & Roll Man chronicles the remarkable life of Alan Freed (played by Constantine Maroulis), the boundary-smashing disc jockey rebel who popularized the records that became the foundation of rock. With an original score that also includes genre-defying hits like “Rock & Roll Music,” “I Put A Spell On You,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Lucille,” “Peggy Sue,” “Jim Dandy,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Yakety Yak,” “Maybellene,” “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly,” and more, this edgy and inspiring new musical comes to New York after two sold-out critically acclaimed developmental productions at Bucks County Playhouse and the Berkshire Theatre Group.

The music of Rock & Roll Man features some of the most well-known rock & roll classics created by legends such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Lavern Baker, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well as explosive original songs by Gary Kupper (Freckleface Strawberry The Musical - Outer Critics Circle nomination).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Rock & Roll Man
Jessica R. Jenen, Rose Caiola

Rock & Roll Man
Rose Caiola, Tracey Collins

Rock & Roll Man
Jay Gutterman, Cindy Gutterman, Randal Myler, Rose Caiola, Catherine Curtin

Rock & Roll Man
Cid Scantlebury, Sophia Ramos

Rock & Roll Man
Lance Freed

Rock & Roll Man
Lance Freed

Rock & Roll Man
Lance Freed, Rose Caiola

Rock & Roll Man
Lance Freed, Maureen Van Zandt

Rock & Roll Man
Lance Freed, Maureen Van Zandt

Rock & Roll Man
Xen Sams

Rock & Roll Man
Xen Sams

Rock & Roll Man
Renee Taylor

Rock & Roll Man
Renee Taylor

Rock & Roll Man
Joy Behar

Rock & Roll Man
Joy Behar, Rose Caiola

Rock & Roll Man
Bob Ari

Rock & Roll Man
Bob Ari

Rock & Roll Man
Dave Keyes

Rock & Roll Man
Dave Keyes

Rock & Roll Man
Rose Caiola

Rock & Roll Man
Rose Caiola

Rock & Roll Man
Gary Kupper

Rock & Roll Man
Gary Kupper

Rock & Roll Man
Larry Marshak

Rock & Roll Man
Larry Marshak

Rock & Roll Man
Rodrick Covington

Rock & Roll Man
Rodrick Covington

Rock & Roll Man
Joe Pantoliano

Rock & Roll Man
Joe Pantoliano

Rock & Roll Man
Randal Myler

Rock & Roll Man
Randal Myler

Rock & Roll Man
Stephanie Klemons

Rock & Roll Man
Stephanie Klemons

Rock & Roll Man
Valisia LeKae

Rock & Roll Man
Valisia LeKae

Rock & Roll Man
Constantine Maroulis

Rock & Roll Man
Constantine Maroulis

Rock & Roll Man
Joe Pantoliano, Constantine Maroulis

Rock & Roll Man
Rodrick Covington, Joe Pantoliano, Valisia LeKae, Constantine Maroulis

Rock & Roll Man
Rodrick Covington, Joe Pantoliano, Valisia LeKae, Constantine Maroulis, Bob Ari

Rock & Roll Man
Rodrick Covington, Stephanie Klemons, Joe Pantoliano, Randal Myler, Valisia LeKae, Constantine Maroulis, Rose Caiola, Gary Kupper, Bob Ari, Dave Keyes, Larry Marshak

Rock & Roll Man
Dave Keyes, Stephanie Klemons, Rose Caiola, Randal Myler, Gary Kupper, Larry Marshak

Rock & Roll Man
The cast of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Rock & Roll Man
Valisia LeKae

Rock & Roll Man
Rodrick Covington

Rock & Roll Man
Constantine Maroulis

Rock & Roll Man
The cast of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Rock & Roll Man
The cast of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Rock & Roll Man
Anna Hertel, Rodrick Covington, Constantine Maroulis, Valisia LeKae

Rock & Roll Man
The cast of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Rock & Roll Man
Constantine Maroulis

Rock & Roll Man
Joe Pantoliano

Rock & Roll Man
Bob Ari

Rock & Roll Man
Rose Caiola and the cast of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Rock & Roll Man
Rose Caiola and the cast of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Rock & Roll Man
Rose Caiola and the cast of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Rock & Roll Man
Rose Caiola and the cast of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Rock & Roll Man
Rodrick Covington, Constantine Maroulis

Rock & Roll Man
Rodrick Covington, Constantine Maroulis

Rock & Roll Man
Rose Caiola, Gary Kupper, and the cast of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Rock & Roll Man
Dave Keyes

Rock & Roll Man
Constantine Maroulis, Gary Kupper, Larry Marshak, Rose Caiola, Mayor Eric Adams

Rock & Roll Man
Constantine Maroulis, Rose Caiola, Gary Kupper, Mayor Eric Adams

Rock & Roll Man
Mayor Eric Adams



