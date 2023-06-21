Review Roundup: Critics Visit ROCK & ROLL MAN Starring Constantine Maroulis, Joe Pantoliano & More

Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano, celebrates the life of the trailblazing DJ Alan Freed. The new musical opens tonight at New World Stages, Stage 3 (340 West 50th Street). Read the reviews below!

In addition to Constantine Maroulis (Alan Freed) and Joe Pantoliano (/Leo Mintz / Morris Levy), the cast of Rock & Roll Man includes Bob Ari as J. Edgar Hoover (Bells Are Ringing), Rodrick Covington as Little Richard (Once On This Island Broadway revival), Valisia LeKae as Lavern Baker (Grammy® and Tony Award® nominee for Motown the Musical), Joe Barbara (Grease! on Broadway), Jamonté (Hairspray tour), Andy Christopher (The Baker’s Wife Off-Broadway), Natalie Kaye Clater (Dreamgirls), Lawrence Dandridge (Ain’t Too Proud national tour), AJ Davis (Dreamgirls tour), Autumn Guzzardi (Rock of Ages), Anna Hertel (Elon grad), Matthew S. Morgan (Vegas and national tours of The Lion King), Chase Peacock (American Idiot on Broadway), Dominque Scott (Rock of Ages Tour), Bronwyn Tarboton (Frozen on Broadway) and Eric B. Turner (latest single “Ain’t No Good”).



Winner of the 2019 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards for Best Musical, Rock & Roll Man chronicles the remarkable life of Alan Freed (played by Constantine Maroulis), the boundary-smashing disc jockey rebel who popularized the records that became the foundation of rock. With an original score that also includes genre-defying hits like “Rock & Roll Music,” “I Put A Spell On You,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Lucille,” “Peggy Sue,” “Jim Dandy,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Yakety Yak,” “Maybellene,” “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly,” and more, this edgy and inspiring new musical comes to New York after two sold-out critically acclaimed developmental productions at Bucks County Playhouse and the Berkshire Theatre Group.

The music of Rock & Roll Man features some of the most well-known rock & roll classics created by legends such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Lavern Baker, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well as explosive original songs by Gary Kupper (Freckleface Strawberry The Musical - Outer Critics Circle nomination).

Elisabeth Vincentelli, The New York Times: Even worse is that since Freed himself did not sing, Maroulis — a former “American Idol” contestant who is the rare musical-theater performer able to convincingly rock — doesn’t get to do any of the hits and is instead stuck performing perfunctory originals written by Kupper. He gets to let loose a little on the title number, at the very end of the show, but by then it’s too little and way too late.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: Rock & Roll Man is a hit-and-miss musical. As it charts the rise and fall of Alan Freed, a legendary deejay who broke racial barriers in the 1950s and popularized rhythm and blues with mainstream audiences, it creaks as often as it rocks thanks to a predictable script and uneven mix of music. Fortunately, the show has saving graces. One is the easy-to-like Constantine Maroulis leading the way as Freed. Known for playing an ’80s hair band member in the musical Rock of Ages, Maroulis is an able actor and singer (even in a wig that seems to have dropped from the sky). He hits the right notes as the show covers Freed’s eventful career.