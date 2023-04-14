Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of CAMELOT

Tickets to Camelot are now on sale through Sunday, September 3 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is now officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th Street).

See photos from opening night below!

The beloved original score (lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe) features such iconic songs as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May" and the title song "Camelot." Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby conducts a 30-piece orchestra performing CAMELOT's original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

Under the direction of Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot features a cast of 27, headed by Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Camden McKinnon (as Tom of Warwick), Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), and Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel). The production's ensemble includes Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Ṣọla Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.

Related Stories
CAMELOT Reveals 2023 Cast Recording & New Block of Tickets Photo
CAMELOT Reveals 2023 Cast Recording & New Block of Tickets
Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT at Lincoln Center Theater will extend its run, with a new block of tickets now on sale through Sunday, September 3 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Plus, CAMELOT will release a 2023 Broadway cast recording!
Review Roundup: CAMELOT Opens On Broadway Starring Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Bur Photo
Review Roundup: CAMELOT Opens On Broadway Starring Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More
The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot opens tonight at the Vivian Beaumont Theater directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher. Read reviews for the production!
Video: Watch Highlights from CAMELOT on Broadway- Opens Tonight! Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from CAMELOT on Broadway- Opens Tonight!
The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe’s CAMELOT will celebrate its opening tonight, Thursday, April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out video highlights here!
Photos: Go Inside Lincoln Center Theaters Annual Benefit Photo
Photos: Go Inside Lincoln Center Theater's Annual Benefit
See photos from Lincoln Center Theater's annual Benefit!

share