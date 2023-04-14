Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch the Cast of CAMELOT Celebrate Opening Night

The cast of Camelot features Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac) and more.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is now officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th Street).

See footage from the red carpet below!

Under the direction of Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot features a cast of 27, headed by Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Camden McKinnon (as Tom of Warwick), Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), and Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel). The production's ensemble includes Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Ṣọla Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.






April 14, 2023

Check out video from the red carpet of opening night of Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater!
