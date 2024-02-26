Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World Stages

A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other classic pop hits of the 1960s is currently playing at New World Stages.

See photos of the stars of the show and more on opening night below!

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry as Tanya.

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church (Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and direction by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party).

The year is 1965. With the country in transition – as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women’s liberation command headlines – one aspirational young woman finds herself in New York City, and ready to dive into this brave new world. In A Sign of the Times, journey back to America’s most unforgettable decade as a young photographer tries to make her way amid the changing times that defined an era. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love, and the madness that shaped that generation – and our own.