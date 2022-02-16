Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening NIght of The New Group's BLACK NO MORE

Black No More will play through February 27, 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Feb. 16, 2022  

The New Group's just celebrated opening night of Black No More, featuring Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ryan Fitzgerald, Gaelen Gilliland, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Tamika Lawrence, Sarah Meahl, Howard McGillin, Mary Page Nance, Oneika Phillips, Nicholas Ranauro, Malaiyka Reid, Mars Rucker, Angela M. Sauers, Tracy Shayne, Theo Stockman, Ephraim Sykes, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Akron Watson, Nyla Watson, Edward Watts and Lillias White.

Black No More, a new musical inspired by George S. Schuyler's Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, is the story of Max Disher (Brandon Victor Dixon), who's eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Tariq Trotter) that guarantees to "solve the American race problem" -by turning Black people white. With Book by Academy Award winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave); Lyrics by two-time Grammy Award winner Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter (The Roots); Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser and Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis); Choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening and Fela!), and directed by The New Group's founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott, Black No More is one Black man's journey colliding with truths of race and identity.

A strictly limited engagement will play through February 27, 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street). The complete performance schedule and tickets are available at thenewgroup.org.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Black No More
Signage at The Pershing Square Signature Center

Black No More
Sarah Meahl

Black No More
Sarah Meahl

Black No More
Nicholas Ranauro

Black No More
Nicholas Ranauro

Black No More
Jennifer Damiano

Black No More
Jennifer Damiano

Black No More
Edward Watts

Black No More
Edward Watts

Black No More
Edward Watts and Sarah Meahl

Black No More
Leanne Antonio

Black No More
Leanne Antonio

Black No More
Mars Rucker

Black No More
Mars Rucker

Black No More
Rhaamell Burke-Missouri

Black No More
Rhaamell Burke-Missouri

Black No More
Tamika Lawrence

Black No More
Tamika Lawrence

Black No More
Theo Stockman

Black No More
Theo Stockman

Black No More
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought

Black No More
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought

Black No More
Ephraim Sykes

Black No More
Ephraim Sykes

Black No More
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought and Ephraim Sykes

Black No More
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought and Ephraim Sykes

Black No More
Tracy Shayne

Black No More
Tracy Shayne

Black No More
Tracy Shayne and Edward Watts

Black No More
Tracy Shayne and Jennifer Damiano

Black No More
Malaiyka Reid

Black No More
Malaiyka Reid

Black No More
Elijah A. Carter

Black No More
Elijah A. Carter

Black No More
Oneika Phillips

Black No More
Oneika Phillips

Black No More
Howard McGillin, Tracy Shayne, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought, Jennifer Damiano, Tamika Lawrence and Theo Stockman

Black No More
Howard McGillin

Black No More
Howard McGillin

Black No More
Angela M. Sauers

Black No More
Angela M. Sauers

Black No More
Mary Page Nance

Black No More
Mary Page Nance

Black No More
Jennifer Damiano and Mary Page Nance

Black No More
Gaelen Gilliland

Black No More
Gaelen Gilliland

Black No More
Gaelen Gilliland and Oneika Phillips

Black No More
Zachary Daniel Jones

Black No More
Zachary Daniel Jones

Black No More
Polanco Jones Jr

Black No More
Polanco Jones Jr

Black No More
Polanco Jones Jr and Mary Page Nance

Black No More
Leanne Antonio, Ephraim Sykes and Oneika Phillips

Black No More
Ryan Fitzgerald and Jennifer Damiano

Black No More
Ryan Fitzgerald

Black No More
Ryan Fitzgerald

Black No More
Ryan Fitzgerald, Angela M. Sauers, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri and Malaiyka Reid

Black No More
Mars Rucker, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought and Oneika Phillips

Black No More
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought and Oneika Phillips

Black No More
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought

Black No More
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought

Black No More
Daryl Waters and Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought

Black No More
Daryl Waters

Black No More
Elijah A. Carter, Howard McGillin, Zachary Daniel Jones and Ryan Fitzgerald

Black No More
Elijah A. Carter, Howard McGillin, Oneika Phillips, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ryan Fitzgerald and Mary Page Nance

Black No More
Polanco Jones Jr and Sarah Meahl

Black No More
Lillias White

Black No More
Lillias White

Black No More
Gaelen Gilliland, Lillias White and Ryan Fitzgerald

Black No More
The Sound Design Team with Nevin Steinberg

Black No More
Nyla Watson and Lillias White

Black No More
Lillias White and Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought

Black No More
Lillias White, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought and Oneika Phillips

Black No More
Howard McGillin, Lillias White and Jennifer Damiano

Black No More
Elijah A. Carter, Lillias White and Polanco Jones Jr

Black No More
Mary Nance Page and Gaelen Gilliland

Black No More
Polanco Jones Jr and Nicholas Ranauro

Black No More
Zachary Daniel Jones, Mary Nance Page, Nicholas Ranauro and Ryan Fitzgerald

Black No More
Nicholas Ranauro and Sarah Meahl

Black No More
Angela M. Sauers and Polanco Jones Jr

Black No More
Members of The Cast and Creative Team of "Black No More"

Black No More
Lillias White and Brandon Victor Dixon

Black No More
Brandon Victor Dixon and Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought

Black No More
Brandon Victor Dixon and Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought

Black No More
Brandon Victor Dixon, Monet and Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought

Black No More
Brandon Victor Dixon

Black No More
Brandon Victor Dixon

Black No More
Monet

Black No More
Monet

Black No More
Monet, Zane Mark and Nina Marie Ward

Black No More
Zane Mark

Black No More
Akron Watson

Black No More
Akron Watson

Black No More
Akron Watson and Oneika Phillips

Black No More
The "Black No More" Band and Zane Mark

Black No More
Crystal Joy and Zane Mark

Black No More
Crystal Joy and Zane Mark

Black No More
John Ridley and John Ridley Jr

Black No More
Bill T. Jones

Black No More
Bill T. Jones

Black No More
John Ridley and wife Gayle Ridley

Black No More
John Ridley

Black No More
Teri Christakos and John Wojda

Black No More
Michael Zegen

Black No More
Michael Zegen

Black No More
Joel Perez

Black No More
Joel Perez

Black No More
Matthew Murphy and Ryan Scott Oliver

Black No More
Jeff Croiter and Derek McLane

Black No More
Cynthia Nixon

Black No More
Cynthia Nixon

Black No More
Michelle Trotter

Black No More
Justice Moore

Black No More
Justice Moore

Black No More
Monet and Antonio Brown

Black No More
Monet and Antonio Brown

Black No More
Daniel J. Watts

Black No More
Daniel J. Watts

Black No More
Erica Schmidt

Black No More
Erica Schmidt

Black No More
Lorenzo Pisoni and Erica Schmidt

Black No More
Adam Chanler-Berat

Black No More
Adam Chanler-Berat

Black No More
Qween Jean

Black No More
Qween Jean




