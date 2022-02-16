Photos: Go Inside Opening NIght of The New Group's BLACK NO MORE
Black No More will play through February 27, 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center.
The New Group's just celebrated opening night of Black No More, featuring Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ryan Fitzgerald, Gaelen Gilliland, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Tamika Lawrence, Sarah Meahl, Howard McGillin, Mary Page Nance, Oneika Phillips, Nicholas Ranauro, Malaiyka Reid, Mars Rucker, Angela M. Sauers, Tracy Shayne, Theo Stockman, Ephraim Sykes, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Akron Watson, Nyla Watson, Edward Watts and Lillias White.
Black No More, a new musical inspired by George S. Schuyler's Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, is the story of Max Disher (Brandon Victor Dixon), who's eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Tariq Trotter) that guarantees to "solve the American race problem" -by turning Black people white. With Book by Academy Award winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave); Lyrics by two-time Grammy Award winner Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter (The Roots); Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser and Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis); Choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening and Fela!), and directed by The New Group's founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott, Black No More is one Black man's journey colliding with truths of race and identity.
A strictly limited engagement will play through February 27, 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street). The complete performance schedule and tickets are available at thenewgroup.org.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at The Pershing Square Signature Center
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought and Ephraim Sykes
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought and Ephraim Sykes
Tracy Shayne and Jennifer Damiano
Elijah A. Carter
Elijah A. Carter
Howard McGillin, Tracy Shayne, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought, Jennifer Damiano, Tamika Lawrence and Theo Stockman
Angela M. Sauers
Angela M. Sauers
Jennifer Damiano and Mary Page Nance
Gaelen Gilliland and Oneika Phillips
Polanco Jones Jr
Polanco Jones Jr
Polanco Jones Jr and Mary Page Nance
Leanne Antonio, Ephraim Sykes and Oneika Phillips
Ryan Fitzgerald and Jennifer Damiano
Ryan Fitzgerald, Angela M. Sauers, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri and Malaiyka Reid
Mars Rucker, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought and Oneika Phillips
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought and Oneika Phillips
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought
Daryl Waters and Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought
Elijah A. Carter, Howard McGillin, Zachary Daniel Jones and Ryan Fitzgerald
Elijah A. Carter, Howard McGillin, Oneika Phillips, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ryan Fitzgerald and Mary Page Nance
Polanco Jones Jr and Sarah Meahl
Gaelen Gilliland, Lillias White and Ryan Fitzgerald
The Sound Design Team with Nevin Steinberg
Lillias White and Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought
Lillias White, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought and Oneika Phillips
Howard McGillin, Lillias White and Jennifer Damiano
Elijah A. Carter, Lillias White and Polanco Jones Jr
Mary Nance Page and Gaelen Gilliland
Polanco Jones Jr and Nicholas Ranauro
Zachary Daniel Jones, Mary Nance Page, Nicholas Ranauro and Ryan Fitzgerald
Nicholas Ranauro and Sarah Meahl
Angela M. Sauers and Polanco Jones Jr
Members of The Cast and Creative Team of "Black No More"
Lillias White and Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon and Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought
Brandon Victor Dixon and Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought
Brandon Victor Dixon, Monet and Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought
Monet
Monet
Monet, Zane Mark and Nina Marie Ward
Akron Watson and Oneika Phillips
The "Black No More" Band and Zane Mark
Crystal Joy and Zane Mark
Crystal Joy and Zane Mark
John Ridley and John Ridley Jr
John Ridley and wife Gayle Ridley
Teri Christakos and John Wojda
Matthew Murphy and Ryan Scott Oliver
Michelle Trotter
Monet and Antonio Brown
Monet and Antonio Brown
Daniel J. Watts
Daniel J. Watts
Lorenzo Pisoni and Erica Schmidt
Qween Jean
Qween Jean